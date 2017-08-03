A worthy choice

Richard A. Sokerka

The ambassador at-large for International Religious Freedom, for those who value our religious liberties and are on the front lines to defend them, is one of the most important appointments a President can make. The position is vital because countries where freedom of religion is respected see fewer acts of terror and extremism, and enjoy stronger civil and human rights than other countries where religious freedom is not respected.



The religious freedom ambassador position was created through the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act. That law established the Office of International Religious Freedom at the State Department, which is tasked with “promoting religious freedom as a core objective of U.S. foreign policy,” as the office states. The ambassador is charged with monitoring religious freedom abuses worldwide, meeting with religious leaders, and discussing with foreign governments how they could better respect the freedom of religious minorities to practice their faith publicly without threats and persecution.



Last week, President Trump nominated Gov. Sam Brownback of Kansas to be the next ambassador. In our view, the President could not have made a better choice for this position. Among his peers, he is the perfect choice. Maureen Ferguson, senior policy adviser with The Catholic Association, said that Brownback’s record on defending religious freedom during his time in the Senate proves his qualification beyond a doubt.



“As a U.S. senator, Brownback was a passionate defender of the rights of all people to worship freely, and courageously confronted offenses against human dignity in trouble spots such as North Korea, Iraq, China, Sudan, Vietnam and Egypt,” Ferguson said. His nomination comes at a pivotal point in time, she said. “Given the global instability caused by the severe religious persecution that 77 percent of the world’s population live under.”



Tom Farr, president of the Religious Freedom Institute, said that “because of his experience,” Brownback “fully meets the two qualifications critical for this position: first, a vigorous understanding of the meaning and value of religious freedom for all, and the ability to communicate that understanding, both as a universal moral value and as a political institution that can serve the interests of every society.”



Brownback who grew up as a main line Protestant and then was an evangelical before converting to Catholicism in 2002.



His confirmation should be fast and swift without any party politics getting in the way. Gov. Brownback is one of the strongest advocates for religious freedom in our nation and this vital position needs someone of his stature.

