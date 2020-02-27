Aborted children laid to rest

Richard A. Sokerka
Peacefully and with dignity, the remains of more than 2,000 aborted children were laid to rest in Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend, Ind. last week with nary a mention of it in the secular press.
The remains of the children, some 2,411 to be exact, were discovered in a garage and in the trunk of a car belonging to deceased abortionist Dr. Ulrich Klopfer last Sept. 12, a little more than a week after Klopfer died. The medically-preserved remains of aborted babies were found in boxes along with patient records and in the trunk of a car he owned. Klopfer, who lived in Will County, Ill., was a “serial” abortionist, who at one point operated three clinics throughout the state of Indiana, and is said to have performed more than 30,000 abortions.
Indiana State Attorney General Curtis Hill, who led the investigation after the aborted babies were found, addressed those at the service on behalf of the state. Representatives from Right to Life Michiana led a prayer service afterward. On Feb. 23, there was an additional memorial service to honor the aborted children that was jointly organized by Right to Life Michiana, Lake County Right to Life and Right to Life Northeast Indiana.
Although Attorney General Hill said he could not file charges because the discovery of the aborted babies came after Klopfer’s death, he said he “intended to provide for a dignified burial of these remains in accordance with Indiana law so these remains may finally rest in peace.”
Former mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, who is currently running for the Democratic nomination for president, said last September that he found the discovery to be “extremely disturbing,” but that he hoped the discovery of the aborted children would not be used to further restrict abortion rights. Since that time, he has repeated his strong support for abortion up until a child in the womb takes its first breath.
As mayor, Buttigieg attempted to block the construction of a crisis pregnancy center that wanted to offer support to women considering abortion in South Bend. Buttigieg instead supported the operation of Whole Women’s Health, an abortion clinic operating without a license.
How ironic was it that these 2,411 innocent children were laid to rest in the hometown of this presidential candidate, who sees nothing at all wrong with the killing of the innocent.