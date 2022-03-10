Abortion obsession

RICHARD A. SOKERKA
Just a mere 48 hours before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to the nation, the Democrats in the U.S. Senate attempted to shove through a vote on most radical abortion bill in U.S. history, the so-called Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA).
Every Republican in the Senate, along with one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, stood up for life in the womb and voted “no’” to stop this horrific legislation. The bill (H.R. 3755) would have legalized abortion on demand nationwide at any stage of pregnancy, and would have eliminated pro-life laws at every level of government — including parental notification for minor girls, informed consent, and health or safety protections specific to abortion facilities.
The bill, which passed in the House last fall on party lines, also would have required all Americans to support abortions here and abroad with their tax dollars. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said it would have forced health care providers and professionals to perform, assist in, and/or refer for abortion against their religious beliefs.
“The failure to advance this extreme measure is a tremendous relief. We must respect and support mothers, their unborn children, and the consciences of all Americans,” said Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, and Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, chairman of the Committee for Religious Liberty, in a statement. “Passing H.R. 3755 would have led to the loss of millions of unborn lives and left countless women to suffer from the physical and emotional trauma of abortion. We implore Congress to promote policies that recognize the value and human dignity of both mother and child.”
With all the is facing our nation at this very moment — Russia’s attack on Ukraine; the highest inflation rate in nearly five decades causing food and energy prices to skyrocket; crimes being wantonly committed across the nation 24 hours a day by brazen individuals without any consequences for their actions, and drugs and thugs pouring through our unsecured borders — one would think that Democratic leadership would want to address these pressing issues that are affecting all Americans every day.
Instead, the President and his party only focus on trying to enshrine abortion on demand until the moment of birth into federal law, while attempting to nullify state laws — new and existing — that protect unborn children and their mothers.
Why vote on WHPA now?
Was it that the Democrats thought they could pass it and give President Biden, a virulent supporter of abortion on demand, his “biggest abortion victory of all” that he could tout in his State of the Union speech?
Or was it because the Supreme Court is preparing to issue a ruling later this year in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that threatens to bring down Roe v. Wade?
When will this President and his party understand that the American people do not want legislation aimed exclusively at ensuring the ongoing and expanded destruction of hundreds of thousands of helpless, innocent preborn children?
Pray this Lent for a change of heart in the Democratic party, lest more innocent children in the womb lose their lives.