Academic year opens at Immaculate Heart of Mary School with blessing of STREAM lab

Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) School in Wayne opened the 2023–24 academic year on Sept. 6 with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who celebrated Mass with the school community. He also blessed the school’s new lab for STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Math) instruction.
Bishop Sweeney celebrated the Mass in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Concelebrating was Father Mateusz Jasniewicz, pastor of the parish. After the liturgy, Bishop Sweeney walked to the school to bless the new lab for STREAM instruction in its first year at IHM. The room was refurbished with funds donated by the school’s Home School Association.
“A great start to Catholic Schools Week at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Wayne,” Bishop Sweeney posted on social media. “I was very happy to join the parish and school community for the celebration of Mass.
Thanks very much to Father Matt Jasniewicz, pastor, and Mrs. Sandra Giordano, principal, and the students, parents, faculty, and parishioners for a very warm welcome and a very joyful celebration.”