Adapting to a new normal

PATERSON Since mid-March private and public schools across the Paterson Diocese have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, educators, students and families have been teaching and learning in the new norm of bringing the classroom into the home.
From the Early Learning Programs of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Paterson, nearly 800 pre-school students coming from multi-ethnic, predominately low-income homes, have been adapting exceptionally well to learning at home. There are five early learning centers in the diocesan Catholic Charities network.
Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS), an agency of Catholic Charities, operates three of the five centers in the city. They are: El Mundo De Colores on Ward Street; El Mundo De Nino at the Father English Center; and Friendship Corner II, located near Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Paterson. Straight and Narrow (SN), also an agency of Catholic Charities, runs two educational centers in the city — La Vida II on Jackson Street and La Vida III on Carroll Street. All five centers have the same mission: providing a high quality education in a safe environment for children in pre-k3 and pre-k4.
From art projects and block building to letter writing and reading, the young students have been able to continue their studies. Collaboration with the parents has been crucial to virtual learning during this time and even before the pandemic, working directly with the parents and other family members has been an important goal for the learning centers.
Joseph Murray, director of the early learning for CFCS, said, “We recognize parents are their children’s first, most important and lifelong teacher and we work diligently at the beginning of each school year to form collaborative relationships with families and empower parents to be partners in the educational process. The bonds that teachers and support staff formed with families during the first several months of this school year are proving to be more important than ever due to the changes brought on by the global pandemic.”
Teaching these 3- to 5-year-olds through virtual study has been a unique challenge, especially since early childhood education is a “hands-on” learning experience. Murray said, “It does not translate to Google Classroom and while learning apps such as ABCmouse.com and Starfall can play a role, they are no substitute for the loving, warm, intentional teaching strategies that our educators use to engage students and ensure their highest levels of development.”
To make virtual learning work, calls and online communication such as email, video exchanges and text messaging, have been essential in the process. Gloria Bodker, director of Friendship Corner II, said, “Before school closed, parents were given a packet of activities, a daily calendar and manipulatives to use with their children at home. The teaching staff has done an amazing job keeping in touch with the families every day via email, phone calls, FaceTime and WhatsApp. The families have sent us many pictures and videos.”
While the coronavirus, as it has done to all aspects of life, impacts the goals of the Catholic Charities’ Early Learning Programs, Murray noted, “The positive trust relationships, which have already been formed with families we serve, are eagerly engaging their children in developmentally appropriate learning activities that help to maintain the educational growth their children have made since last September.”
The five centers work closely with the Paterson Board of Education and are licensed through the State of New Jersey, Department of Children and Families. The centers are accredited by, or are in the accreditation process, of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) — the stamp of excellence for early childhood of education.
The programs have a mission to implement high quality instruction in safe, nurturing and supportive environments that allow students to develop physically, socially, emotionally and cognitively at their own pace. The schools are located in the urban at-risk communities of Paterson, the credentialed staff represent a blend of many cultures sensitive to the diverse, and pressing needs of the communities they serve. They adhere to the best practices in curriculum instruction and its curricula framework incorporates teacher-planned activities, and child-initiated learning focused on individual student strengths, interests, needs and learning styles. Culturally sensitive, the curriculum supports English language learners and children with special needs, as well as an awareness of cultural diversity.
Even beyond the education of their children, the families have connected and have been receiving needed support from diocesan Catholic Charities in several other ways during this pandemic, which include providing food for their families. “The positive relationships formed early in the school year and the daily communication with families since the closure of our classrooms have made parents feel comfortable enough to discuss their needs that stretch beyond the education of their child,” Murray said. “The families we serve trust Catholic Charities and they know that our agency is here to support them through this crisis and beyond.
“Currently, the families of our schools are receiving much needed food as well as counseling regarding their rights as tenants during this challenging time. The wonderful employees who work at our Food Pantry and in our Emergency Support Services program have been instrumental in ensuring the well-being of our students and their families,” said Murray. “In the face of the greatest crisis we have ever had in our lives, the holistic approach to caring for the clients of Catholic Charities creates hope for those whom we are called to serve and for ourselves as well.”
Bob Jacobs, executive director of CFCS, said, “Catholic Charities and CFCS staff continue to go above and beyond the call of duty including the teachers at our Early Learning Programs. They continue to provide help amid the very stressful environment we are all facing.”