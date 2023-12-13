Addressing community’s needs during the Christmas season holds special significance for CFCS

A veteran, by the initials of R.W., found herself unexpectedly homeless on Dec. 23 after another local agency unexpectedly discontinued services. Swiftly responding to this crisis, our Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS) veteran program staff sprang into action. Through the collective goodwill of compassionate individuals, we secured a two-week hotel stay for R.W. During this period, our dedicated team facilitated the process of securing permanent housing and provided comprehensive case management. Today, R.W. is not only housed and stable, but she has also become a valued member of the veteran volunteer community, extending assistance to fellow service members in need. It was an honor to provide immediate help and guide R.W. on the road to self-sufficiency.
At CFCS, addressing the needs of the community holds special significance during Christmas, reflecting our commitment to embodying the core values of the season. This poignant story from last year highlights this commitment.
CFCS, operating under the auspices of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Paterson, has been a beacon of assistance for those in need since its inception in 1938. With a comprehensive range of programs catering to individuals of all ages, from infants to seniors, CFCS is committed to empowering those whom we serve. The agency’s overarching goal is to not only provide immediate help but also to guide individuals along a path toward lasting self-sufficiency.
CFCS organizes its work into three principal service lines: children and youth; adults, families and veterans; and seniors. Across all programs within each service line, our dedicated staff integrates a trauma-informed care approach to address the unique needs of service recipients. This commitment ensures that individuals in every stage of life receive compassionate and considerate support tailored to their specific circumstances.
As of October 2023, this year our devoted team of staff and volunteers has positively impacted the lives of over 11,000 children through our Special Child Health Services, preschools, and youth programs. Additionally, we’ve instilled hope in more than 1,100 adults and families through our emergency support programs, provided food to an average of 18,000 people per month at our food pantries, extended assistance to over 200 veterans, and provided recurring supportive services to over 500 seniors. These numbers not only reflect the scale of our outreach but also underscore our unwavering commitment to making a meaningful difference across diverse age groups and needs within the community.
Our transformative impact would not be possible without the unwavering dedication of our committed employees, the invaluable contributions of volunteers, and the steadfast support of parishioners across the diocese. Together, we are actively changing lives for the better. I’m delighted to share that our positive influence continues to grow, marked by our expanded services in Morristown, facilitated through Mary’s Hands at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, and the revitalization of our main food pantry in Paterson, expected to begin in the spring of 2024. These strategic initiatives not only signify progress but also represent our desire to meet evolving community needs.
Catholic Family and Community Services is provided support from the Diocesan Ministries Appeal. Please consider participating in the appeal. For more information call 973-777-8818, ext. 215. To make a donation or pledge online, visit dopappeal.org