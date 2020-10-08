MADISON Kenneth Mullaney, diocesan general counsel for the past 14 years, credited his late parents, Ken and Betty, for “having inculcated me into the faith and thereby setting the foundation for me to become the Catholic and the Catholic lawyer I am right now,” after he had the honor of receiving the diocesan Advocati Christi Award on Oct. 4.
Bishop Kevin Sweeney presented Mullaney with the award — a portrait of St. Thomas More, patron of legal professionals — after the fifth annual diocesan Red Mass at St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Center for Evangelization here on Oct. 4. He received the honor not only for his commitment to the legal profession, but also to the profession of his faith. That morning, Mullaney was praised for living out his vocation by representing the Diocese in all legal matters — often in difficult situations — with great skill and professionalism, integrity and the compassionate heart of Christ.
Observing social distancing and wearing face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, a limited number of judges, lawyers, other legal personnel, family and friends were invited to the Mass in St. Paul’s chapel to honor Mullaney. They also prayed at the Mass that God confers the Holy Spirit on members of the legal profession. Sponsoring the Mass was Advocati Christi — Latin for “Advocates of Christ,” a fellowship of Catholic lawyers and judges who are committed to their profession and their faith and seek to mentor other legal professionals. Many well-wishers from around the Diocese and beyond watched the Mass on livestreaming.
“I am overwhelmed by being honored today. It is humbling. Despite the negative publicity the Church gets today, I still consider it an honor and privilege to represent the Church in general and the Diocese of Paterson in particular. This was God’s calling for me to do what I’m doing now,” said Mullaney, who thanked Marie, his wife for 43 years, and his children, Kevin, Matthew and Maura, all there that morning, for their support. He also credited his parents and his former parish and grammar school, St. John’s in Orange, for instilling him with the faith. “Legend has it that St. Francis of Assisi [whose feast day the Church celebrated on Oct. 4] told his followers, ‘Preach the Gospel always and if necessary, use words.’ Actions speak louder than words. My parents were not great speakers but they taught me by their examples — by the lives that they led and by their actions. That’s how I’ve tried to practice for 41 years by demonstrating the qualities of honesty, integrity, professionalism and collegiality,” he said.
Bishop Sweeney presided at the 9:30 a.m. Mass, which was concelebrated by Father Paul Manning, St. Paul’s executive director and diocesan vicar for evangelization, and Father Stephen Prisk, the Bishop’s priest-secretary. St. Paul’s music ministry led the congregation in hymns of praise.
At the start of his homily, Bishop said, “My many interactions with Ken over the last few months [since his ordination and installation as the eighth Bishop of Paterson on July 1] have been a learning experience.
“It’s comforting to know that someone as talented as Ken is helping the Diocese and myself as the Bishop,” said Bishop Sweeney who praised “Ken — and others like him — who understand their profession in the legal field as men and women of faith. I have come to see his dedication, generosity and hours and hours [of hard work] — and with pinpoint accuracy,” he said.
In addition, Bishop Sweeney thanked the Advocati Christi group for serving as a support for lawyers who “answer the call that we all share from our baptism: to be witnesses of the Gospel.”
In his homily, Bishop Sweeney urged Catholics in the legal profession to follow the faithful and courageous example of St. Thomas More, who served King Henry VIII as Lord High Chancellor of England from 1529 to 1532. He refused to sign an oath of fidelity that declared the king head of the Church. He was jailed and then beheaded. In his last words, the saint said, “I die the king’s faithful servant but God’s first.”
Before Mullaney received the award, St. Paul’s showed a short video with brief expressions of congratulations and praise from friends and colleagues from the Diocese, Advocati Christi and elsewhere in the legal profession who were unable to attend the Mass. They were: Bishop Emeritus Arthur Serratelli; Msgr. James Mahoney, who retired as diocesan Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia on Sept. 30; Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the Cathedral of St. John in Paterson and diocesan vicar for special projects; Deanne Wilson, retired judge from the Morris County Vicinage; Andrew Anselmi, founding director of McCusker, Anselmi, Rosen & Carvelli, P.C., in Florham Park, an Advocati Christi member and past award recipient; and Lou Modugno, partner of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter and an Advocati Christi member.
Msgr. Sylva told Mullaney, “St. Thomas More said, ‘You do not abandon ship just because you cannot control the winds.’ Thank you for never abandoning the ship of the Church. Thank you for staying faithful to her no matter how heavy and hard the winds have buffeted her and blown against her these past many years. Thank you for keeping Holy Mother Church on that course that Christ has set her on: ever closer to heaven.”
As diocesan general counsel, Mullaney is responsible for all legal matters involving the Diocese including its parishes, schools and charitable agencies. He handles all general litigation, including automobile, general liability, sex abuse, school and employment cases. Mullaney also handles contracts, leases and real estate. He has handled complex and highly charged legal issues involving the Church while also providing legal support on a pro-bono basis to individual priests and employees of the Diocese’s parishes, schools and social service agencies. In 2011, he received the Caritas Award for Advocacy from diocesan Catholic Charities. He earned his law degree from Seton Hall University School of Law, Newark, in 1979. Since 1993, he has been certified by the N.J. Supreme Court as a certified civil trial attorney.
In his remarks to introduce Mullaney, Father Manning noted that the honoree has worked for the Diocese for 14 years but had been familiar with and served the Diocese years before that while in private practice.
“In every area and institution I’ve been privileged to work in as a priest, inevitably thorny and critical issues arose that needed to be addressed,” said Father Manning who noted that the honoree is known for giving his “careful, rational and prudent legal opinion and his sound advice and sage guidance. I know Ken Mullaney is there to help, will always tell others and me the truth and will always advocate for the right, just and moral option. [Ken] sees the way of Christ clearly and pursues virtue. We salute you,” he said.