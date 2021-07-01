After a year: gratitude, looking forward, and a change in plans

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
If you read this column on a weekly basis and/or if you have heard me preach, you know that, at times, I struggle to be “succinct” (briefly and clearly expressed). I will try to offer a succinct description of my thinking in preparing to write this column, so that I may share at some greater length a “change in plans.”
As I thought about writing a column on the week that I complete my first year as the Bishop of Paterson, I wanted to express my gratitude: to God, to diocesan leaders, and to the people of the Diocese. I am grateful to God for the blessings that I have received during this year and I am grateful to the leaders and people of the Diocese for so much, especially for your incredibly warm welcome — I truly feel “at home” — and for the inspiring example of your living, vibrant faith, your wonderful generosity, and so much more.
After expressing my gratitude, I wanted to “look ahead.” Many have asked me about priorities for the Diocese and, while there is still a learning process, I feel I can better respond to that question now than even two or three months ago. I have a working list of five priorities that I will share with you in the coming weeks. My plan was to offer a few thoughts on each of the five priorities. The change of plans came as I thought about the first of those priorities and the way it relates to two current conversations involving many Catholics in our Diocese and throughout our nation.
I believe that our top priority at this time as a Diocesan Church should be: A renewal of our Eucharistic and Sacramental Life. The two current conversations taking place amongst many Catholics at the moment involve the Eucharist and I hope and pray that these conversations will, somehow, lead to a renewal and return. One of these conversations intensified in the past two weeks with the meeting of the USCCB (U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops) and the focus on the decision (vote) to go forward with writing a teaching document on the Eucharist. The conversation has included voices that say our President, a Catholic, should be formally prohibited from receiving Holy Communion and other voices who believe any move in that direction would be a terrible mistake. Others feel that we should not be even having this conversation.
As the Church reflects on the mystery of the Eucharist and the worthy reception of Holy Communion, it is important to recall that as baptized believers we have the responsibility to maintain communion with the Church. This means that we are always aware of our communion with God, our baptism into the Paschal Mystery, and our responsibility toward one another as members of the Body of Christ, God’s holy people. In our complex society, bombarded with information that is not always accurate or geared toward discussion and listening, tensions will likely always exist. As we seek to clearly articulate and protect the God-given values by which we live and celebrate faith, it is incumbent upon us to “be communion” through our shared commitment to advance unity in the Church.
As I shared in my column last week, the Bishops do listen to the faithful parishioners of their dioceses. I would guess that many, if not most of them, have had an experience similar to mine. The reasons for my change of plans is that I feel it is important to let the people of our Diocese (especially those who have written and emailed me) know: first, I am sorry that I have not been able to reply to each of you individually, but I have read each letter and email and, second, that, in listening to you, I am aware of your passionate love for the Church and that so many of you (on both sides of this issue or question) feel that the Bishops have failed and are continuing to fail in the duty as leaders and teachers.
Some of the messages that I have received have criticized the Bishops for their lack of unity. The strong difference of opinion amongst the Bishops and lack of agreement on the way in which we should proceed is certainly disturbing. While many media reports on these matters have focused on the lack of unity, both amongst the Bishops of the United States and, according to some interpretations, between (a majority of) the American Bishops and “Rome”/Pope Francis, my own experience of listening to the Bishops was very different. Yes, there was disagreement, but I did not hear division. Rather, I heard so many of the Bishops appealing for unity, both within the Conference and with our Holy Father and the Universal Church.
Is it possible that God “can bring something good” out of all this? We believe that, “with God all things are possible.” I am concerned that so many faithful members of our Diocese who have written to me are so divided in their opinions and feelings on these issues. We are all members of the “One Body of Christ” and we are united by the celebration of the Eucharist and the reception of his Body and Blood in Holy Communion. We must ask the Holy Spirit to enlighten, guide us, and show us the way.
In deciding to change my plans, it was not only these matters that were on my mind. As I thought about the priority of A renewal of our Eucharistic and Sacramental Life, the second conversation is a response to a study (report) from the Pew Research Center from August of 2019. Here is one description from the National Catholic Reporter:
The Pew study, issued Aug. 5, (2019) showed that 69% of all self-identified Catholics said they believed the bread and wine used at Mass are not Jesus, but instead “symbols of the body and blood of Jesus Christ.” The other 31% believed in the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist, known as transubstantiation.
I would imagine that many readers have heard about this study. If you find this report to be a cause for concern, as I certainly do, I would encourage you to Google “Bishop Barron on the Real Presence” and you will be able to watch and listen to a talk that Bishop Barron gave to the Los Angeles Catechetical Conference in January 2020. I have recommended this talk in a previous column, but I went back and listened to it again and I think it is an excellent summary of our current circumstances and the challenges we face, but it is also hopeful.
The First letter of St. Peter (3:15) tell us, “ … Always be ready to give an explanation to anyone who asks you for a reason for your hope …” I want to let you (and anyone who will listen) know that, as I complete my first year as Bishop, I have reasons for hope. As upsetting as the (current) disagreement amongst the Bishops and Catholics in our country may be, I believe that, because of the deep and passionate faith of all those involved in that conversation, with the help of the Holy Spirit, we will find a way to be more unified. Unity does not mean that we agree with each other on every decision, but that we are united in Faith, Hope, and Love.
I am hopeful also that the results of the Pew Study, combined with all that we have experienced and shared during the pandemic, will light a fire and lead to a renewal of and return to a deeper appreciation of the Eucharist, as well as who we are called to be as members of the “One Body of Christ.” It is not only about inviting and encouraging our brothers and sisters to return to our “Sunday obligation,” but it is about our “encounter with the Risen Lord” and the spiritual nourishment we receive in Word and Sacrament. As I have said before, a deeper appreciation for the “gift and mystery” of the Eucharist in our own lives can inspire and motivate us to let others know how we have recognized and encountered the Risen Lord in “the breaking of the bread.”
We have challenges and there is a need to identify priorities. In the coming weeks, I will share more with you about some of those priorities, as I see them, and I will be happy to continue to hear from so many in the Diocese as we continue these conversations. While my plans changed in the course of writing this column, there is one “succinct” message that has not changed: As I complete my first year as Bishop, I am very grateful and I am looking forward with hope to the year and years ahead!