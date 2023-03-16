After Cana sessions designed to strengthen marriages

Chris and Anne Trepcos of St. Cecilia Parish in Rockaway recently felt inspired to start a new habit that’s given a lift to their marriage and family life: breaking into prayer together on the spot.
“Now when we’re facing an issue, we say, ‘Let’s pray about it.’ It’s helped,” said Anne Trepcos, married to Chris for 18 years with four children, ages seven to 15.
The Trepcos’ new spiritual practice not only encourages them to pray more often but, more importantly, also reminds them that God resides at the heart of their marriage. The couple has been living that reality more fully since attending After Cana, St. Cecilia’s new four-part monthly series about marriage as a covenant, a sacrament, and a vocation, which started on Jan. 28. The Trepcos join 22 other couples in the parish church to talk one-on-one, digging deeper into the holy nature of marriage — and their own marriages. The 90-minute sessions also give them respite from their busy lives.
“Many marriages are struggling with work-life balance, issues with the kids, and paying bills. After Cana gives couples space to talk about different topics, such as the contemporary role of spouses in marriage and how God fits into their relationships,” said Jim Clancy, St. Cecilia’s faith-formation director, who facilitates and participates in After Cana with Armi, his wife of 15 years. They have five children, ages three to 14. Clancy cautioned that After Cana is “not marriage therapy to fix couples’ problems.”
Already, couples from five to more than 30 years married have gained insights on marriage from the first two After Cana sessions. They explored: “In the Beginning: How God’s Plan for Humanity Shows the Depth of God’s Love” on Jan. 28 and “It Takes Three to Get Married: How God is a Necessary Part of the Sacrament of Marriage” on Feb. 17.
These gatherings start with prayer. Then, participants watch a short video from YouTube. In the first session, they watched “How to Fall in Love,” a video sermon by Bishop Robert Barron, a popular Catholic speaker, author, and media personality. After, each couple has a private discussion prompted by reflection questions. In January, they reflected on questions such as “In what ways have your children impacted your marriage?” The evening ends with couples sharing food and fellowship together.
“After Cana opens the lines of communication that teach us a little more about each other,” said Anne Trepcos, who developed After Cana with Armi Clancy. They were alarmed by the number of their friends getting divorced. “In their hectic schedules, couples might feel isolated. It’s encouraging to be around other couples who are committed to marriage.”
For Chris Trepcos, one of the fruits of the sessions has been spontaneous prayer with Anne, which “lets us set aside time with God. It’s about our relationship with each other — and with God.”
The next After Cana on March 25 will explore “Sex is Sacred: How Our Bodies Reveal Heavenly Mysteries.” The final session will be held on April 15. Attendance is limited to the 23 couples already registered.
Another participant, Meghan Spear, has been married to her husband, John Peter, for 15 years. They have five kids, ages 2 to 12.
“It’s good that we talk to connect and make sure we are on the same page. We also see the role that God plays in our marriage. He’s always there for us. We can easily forget that in the midst of our daily lives,” Spear said.