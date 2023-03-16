All are invited to spiritual enrichment at cathedral on Saturdays

Earlier this month, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney spoke to those gathered for the Pentecost Project in the Frank Rodimer Center of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. Once again, every Saturday during Lent and Easter, everyone is welcome to be part of this formative faith experience. It’s a space where the faithful can gather throughout the course of 11 weeks to be intellectually stimulated and spiritually enriched and to share their experiences of faith with each other. The talks start promptly at 10 a.m. and last 45 minutes, allowing for 15 minutes of questions and answers at the end of every talk. They continue through May 13. Click here for more information or call 973-345-4070. The Pentecost Project will conclude with a retreat, which will take place at the cathedral on the weekend of Pentecost (May 26–27) and whose main presenter, in English, will be Bishop Emeritus Arthur Serratelli. All the faithful are invited to take advantage of this great formative opportunity.