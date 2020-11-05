All Saints' Day at Stirling church

STIRLING Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Vincent DePaul Parish here where he celebrated Mass Nov. 1 to mark the Solemnity of All Saints.
The parish’s history dates back to 1886 when a church was built on Elm Street in the Stirling section of Passaic Township to care for French and Italian mill workers in the area. Difficulties arose, forcing the new parish to be assigned as a mission of St. Patrick’s in Chatham in 1889. In 1920, it was raised again to parish status. In 1928, the church was moved to a new site on Bebout Avenue. A new church was built in 1986.