Altar servers come together at event at St. Paul Inside the Walls

MADISON Yesenia Garcia was nervous the first time she served as an altar server during Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. But on that day four years ago, an experienced altar server helped Garcia navigate her new role.
First-day nerves are something Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney said he could relate to. He told Garcia, now 18, and 134 other altar servers in parishes from around the Diocese about his first time altar serving on Sept. 17 at a diocesan Altar Servers Day at the Evangelization Center at St. Paul Inside the Walls here. Unlike Garcia, the future bishop served his first Mass by himself at age eight in St. Luke’s, his home parish in Whitestone, N.Y., when two experienced altar servers failed to show up, he said.
“I was nervous, but the priest told me, ‘Stay close to Jesus, and you’ll be fine,’ ” Bishop Sweeney said to the youth in attendance, urging them to “stay close to Jesus” in prayer and in the Eucharist. He gave a homily at the closing Mass of the day, which ended with an outdoor Eucharistic procession and Adoration indoors.
“Your duties — lighting the candles, carrying the Cross, ringing the bells, helping with the incense, and praying — are big responsibilities. Lead by example [by the way you act on the altar],” he said.
In his homily, Bishop Sweeney also helped altar servers gain an appreciation for their role on the altar during Altar Servers Day — his first since becoming ordinary of the Diocese in 2020. The day also helped them to grow in their appreciation of the Eucharist and to start thinking about their vocation.
Coordinated by the diocesan Office of Vocations and the Paterson Federated Knights of Columbus, the event mixed faith with food and fun.
“The day made us altar servers realize how important we are to the priests and the Church,” Garcia said. “We get an opportunity most people don’t get: to be on the altar close to the priests and the Eucharist,” she said.
That morning, Father Cesar Jaramillo, a parochial vicar at the cathedral and Defender of the Bond of the diocesan Tribunal, gave a teaching on the Eucharist. He called the Mass “the greatest party of all time.”
That’s because Jesus shows up at the party — Mass gives us the greatest gift — the Eucharist, and becomes fully present to us as the bread and wine become his Body and Blood. In turn, we give Jesus the gift of our full selves, Father Jaramillo said.
“Your participation is so crucial because it embellishes the celebration of the Holy Mass and—believe it or not—it helps others to enter into an atmosphere of prayer and recollection. [Jesus] wants to nourish you, not only in body but also in spirit, with his very self in the Eucharist,” Father Jaramillo said. “Jesus comes to us at every Mass in the Eucharist for the sole purpose of entering our souls and transforming us into the men and women God has created us to be,” he said.
The afternoon kicked off with presentations about vocations. Rev. Mr. Starli J. Castaños Rodríguez, a diocesan seminarian, who anticipates being called to be ordained a priest of the Diocese next year, spoke, along with Sister Elfie Del Rosario, the new vocations director for the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, also known as the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco, in North Haledon.
In her talk, Sister Elfie discussed developing a love for “working with others and talking about Jesus” on a mission trip in her native Philippines as a high-school senior. Later, she came to the United States. She found joy in ministering to children with special needs. Sister Elfie felt Jesus’ calling her to religious life in Adoration and Mass, she said.
“I want you to experience the joy that I have. Go out and search. Get to know and love Jesus,” Sister Elfie told the altar servers.
After the closing Mass, celebrated in English and Spanish, Lourdes Barrientos, St. John’s altar server coordinator, along with Father Jaramillo, said the day reminded the young people “about the meaning of the Eucharist.
“Holy Communion is not a cookie but the Body and Blood of Jesus. I think they gained a deeper reverence for the Eucharist,” said Barrientos.
MADISON El sábado pasado nuestro centro de evangelización Saint Paul Inside the Walls, en Madison, se ilumino de sonrisas y saludos temprano en la mañana cuando monaguillos de todas partes de nuestra Diocesis se dieron cita para un día de formación, oración y diversión. El evento fue auspiciado por la Oficina de Vocaciones, bajo la dirección del Padre Ed Rama, Director de Vocaciones y en colaboración con los Caballeros de Colon.
El día comenzó con una película animada sobre la gran devoción del joven italiano, Beato Carlo Acutis, cuyo proceso de canonización está en su etapa final y cuyo gran amor por la Eucaristía lo llevo a escribir “La Eucaristía es la autopista al cielo”.
Después de la película, los monaguillos tuvieron una charla intitulada “La Eucaristía: La fiesta más grande”. En ella se recalcó la importancia de nuestros niños como monaguillos durante la celebración de la Santa Misa y cuan especial es el rol que desempeñan dentro de la celebración litúrgica.
A los niños se les recordó que no podemos tomar por concebido algo tan grandioso como lo es la Eucaristía y que su misión como monaguillos es algo extraordinario. No se trata solamente de «asistir al sacerdote» si no de responder a una invitación por parte de Dios. Mas que un servicio, es un encuentro: un encuentro con Jesús en la Eucaristía.
Y tal y como sucede en las mejores fiestas, en la Eucaristía tenemos al mejor anfitrión de todos: al mismo Jesús. Él es anfitrión y regalo a la vez. En el pan y el vino que se convierten en Su Cuerpo y en Su Sangre, Él se da a sí mismo para sostenernos en nuestra vida de fe; en los momentos alegres y difíciles de nuestro diario vivir. Jesús quiere alimentarnos, no solo física si no también espiritualmente.
Los niños que estuvieron presentes pudieron escuchar las palabras que el Papa Francisco dirigió a un grupo de monaguillos que estaban de visita en Roma el mes pasado, donde les dijo:
“Tu actitud durante las celebraciones es ya un apostolado para los que te ven. Si realizas tu servicio en el atar con alegría, con dignidad y con una actitud de oración, seguramente despertaras en otros jóvenes el deseo de participar también en la Iglesia”.
El día continuo con un almuerzo a cargo de los Caballeros de Colon, donde el menú incluyo perros calientes y deliciosas hamburguesas. Todos los participantes tuvieron tiempo de disfrutar de varios juegos al aire libre antes de escuchar varias charlas enfocadas en las vocaciones, tanto al sacerdocio como a la vida religiosa.
Varios seminaristas de nuestra diocesis también tuvieron oportunidad de interactuar con los monaguillos dando su testimonio y compartiendo un poco la historia de su llamado y como supieron responder a la invitación que Dios puso en sus corazones.
La jornada concluyo en el Aula Magna del Centro de Evangelización para la celebración de la Eucaristía, seguida por una pequeña procesión eucarística alrededor del estacionamiento. El señor obispo, Monseñor Sweeney, durante su homilía compartió sus propias vivencias como monaguillo y los buenos recuerdos que aún tiene de sus años sirviendo en el altar.
A raíz del gran éxito del evento, se acordó que será algo que sucederá anualmente para darle a los monaguillos que sirven en las diferentes parroquias de nuestra diocesis la oportunidad de reunirse para profundizar su amor por Jesús y crecer en amistad con El y con sus demás compañeros.
Continuamos orando para que nuestros niños vivan de lleno las palabras de san Juan Pablo II y se den cuenta de que «con Jesús la vida es una gran aventura».