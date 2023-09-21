Altar servers learn about the faith and discern the voice of Jesus

Ryan Fish, 14, of Assumption Parish in Morristown, considers being an altar server “a unique experience because I’m so close to Jesus on the altar.”
On Sept. 16, Fish and nearly 90 altar servers from parishes across the diocese gained a greater understanding of the Eucharist and their role at Mass at Altar Servers Day at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison. They learned that when they receive Holy Communion, they are “strengthened by the Church in heaven,” said Father Jose Zuniga, parochial vicar of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Passaic.
“You are supported by the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit; Mary, and the saints,” Father Zuniga said in his talk. “Each of you is called to be in communion with the Church in heaven so that you can make it to heaven yourselves.”
A diocesan priest and a religious sister gave talks to help the youths begin to consider their vocation. The event concluded with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney.
Also attending were the families of the youngsters and some of their parish catechetical leaders. It was sponsored by the diocesan Vocations Office and the Paterson Federation of the Knights of Columbus. Assisting were priests and seminarians.
Participants broke from the activities for lunch, prepared by the Knights. It was followed by sports and games on the grounds of St. Paul’s.
“As an altar server, I have learned more about the faith and the Mass,” said Fish during lunch.
Father Zuniga also spoke about confession, noting that “sinning is like missing the target.”
“But when we go to confession, Jesus picks up the bullets that missed and shows you how to shoot properly to hit your target and how to love people well. [Through the priest], he is teaching you how to be kind and merciful. You become a closer friend to Jesus,” Father Zuniga said.
Father Krzysztof Tyszko and Sister Elfie Del Rosario each gave their perspective about vocations with the youth in attendance. Father Tyszko is parochial vicar of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Mountain Lakes and a newly ordained diocesan priest. Sister Del Rosario is vocations director of the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco in North Haledon.
Sister Del Rosario urged those in attendance to listen to God’s call in the Mass, prayer, the rosary, adoration, and Scripture. Then, they should say “yes” to God like the Blessed Mother did. She also encouraged them to be faithful in everything they do.
“When we receive Jesus, we are called to go out and serve others,” she said.
The event ended with Mass and a Eucharistic procession.
At Mass, Bishop Sweeney urged participants to “stay close to Jesus” and “be his friend,” said Father Charles Lana, parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish in Florham Park and assistant vocations director.