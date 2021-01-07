An outpouring of generosity

CLIFTON Christmas 2020 may be over and the Church will soon be back to Ordinary Time on its liturgical calendar, but the generosity of so many around the Diocese and beyond has left a smile on the faces of the many in need served by Diocesan Catholic Charities during the holiday season.
“Catholic Charities is proud to provide help and create hope for thousands of people in need throughout the year, especially during the Christmas season,” said Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Paterson Diocese. “This Christmas season was the most unusual in recent memory as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact us all.”
More than 5,000 presents were given to children, families and individuals in need to its three agencies — Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS), the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD) and Straight and Narrow (SN). This is in addition to the hundreds of hours of volunteer service and thousands of pounds of food contributed to Catholic Charities.
Its three food pantries were able to provide more than 2,000 individuals or families with food, including turkeys and chickens for Christmas dinner. This food is made possible through donations by individuals, service groups and businesses. November was Catholic Charities biggest month in its 80-year history serving more than 26,000 people.
The Beacon Christmas Sharing Fund, which has shared the stories and Christmas wishes of service recipients for more than 35 years, has actually raised more money this year than the previous year, even in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. In total $750,000 was raised during these three and a half decades.
Several Knights of Columbus councils purchased presents or gift cards for DPD group homes and donations of non-perishable food, personal care and cleaning items for Catholic Charities Food Pantries.
While some groups were able to support the organization as they normally do, others had to pivot to follow COVID-19 safety measures.
A group of Christmas angels visited DPD Barnet House in Pompton Lakes on Dec. 21, including students from DePaul Catholic High School’s football team, Immaculate Heart Academy in Washington Township, Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey and students from the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts. The angels, led by longtime DPD volunteer, Diane Macchia-Hanson, brought gifts, treats and sang carols outside of the home.
Delbarton High School’s annual Christmas giving endeavor was held to benefit children in Catholic Charities Early Learning programs. Volunteers and service recipients remained socially distant to spread joy while staying safe.
“Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic has been anything but ordinary. Extraordinary times call for creative thinking and planning. This year, Delbarton School in Morristown compiled toys into individual, bright red Santa sacks, tied up in white ribbon with the name of each child, family and program for our preschools. It was an amazing act of kindness and ingenuity,” said Sister of Charity Maureen Sullivan, pastoral care director for Catholic Family and Community Services.
At the Department for Persons with Disabilities, the agency continues to work diligently to keep individuals in its group homes and supervised apartments safe. Joanna Miller, executive director of the Department for Persons with Disabilities, said, “This Christmas season, the residents of the Department for Persons with Disabilities had many celebrations within their group homes with their fellow house mates and staff, in place of any large scale gatherings. We continue to find unique ways to engage the people we serve and during the Christmas season we held several celebrations via video conference and even welcomed Santa via a drive-through visit.”
Catholic Family and Community Services’ Christmas Blessings Project is a massive undertaking that begins in October with more than 20 parishes and 7 community schools/agencies. Kind donors contributed more than 1,600 gifts to children, adults and seniors participating in CFCS’ programs. This year, Catholic Charities provided gifts with some changes. Most of the gifts in 2020 were gift cards due to safety, limited space and limited volunteers. Members of the Christmas Blessings committee sorted the presents/gift cards and assured there were enough for the many we serve.
Just in time for Christmas, Catholic Charities USA awarded Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson with a $10,000 grant through their CCUSA Francis Cares Eviction Prevention Fund. This fund, jointly created by CCUSA and the Felician Sisters of North America, will help those in extreme danger of becoming homeless this winter.
Each year, the Bishop of the Diocese of Paterson hosts a Christmas Eve blessing at Straight and Narrow for those receiving inpatient rehabilitation services. Bishop Kevin Sweeney looked to continue that tradition, but because of the pandemic and visiting restrictions in place, Catholic Charities recorded a Christmas blessing that was broadcast to all clients of the agency.
Throughout the Diocese, families have also supported the three agencies of Catholic Charities purchasing gifts, collecting food and more to help those most in need. Local businesses and community groups held fund drives as well as toy and food drives.
“I am very blessed and was happy to give back through donations of food and toys this Christmas season. The individuals who come to my business were uplifted to help those at Catholic Charities and responded generously to our outreach,” said Giorgio Biancamano, owner of Blue 42 in Elmwood Park.
For the second year, Holiday Hope NYC, a grass roots nonprofit organization purchased large-scale gift items for DPD’s residential programs including furniture, exercise equipment and televisions.
“The birth of Christ brings us great joy. Thousands of individuals volunteered, donated to or supported Catholic Charities this Christmas season — a true sign of God’s love for all! On behalf of all of those helped at Catholic Charities, thank you to everyone who thought of us during this special time of year” said Milliken.