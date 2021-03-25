BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
On March 25 of most years, nine months before Christmas, we celebrate the liturgical Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord, the moment when Mary was visited by the angel Gabriel and it was announced to her that she was chosen to be the “Mother of God.” We learn of this encounter in Luke’s Gospel (1:26–38). It is also recounted in a beautiful prayer, known as the Angelus, which unfortunately does not seem to be as popular as it was in years (and centuries) gone by.
For those who are not familiar with the Angelus, I would encourage you to learn about it and consider praying it. In days gone by, it would be prayed at 6 a.m., noon, and 6 p.m. when people in towns, villages, and cities would hear the Church bells ringing. In a few words, the Angelus reminds us of what we celebrate on the Feast of the Annunciation:
The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary, and she conceived of the Holy Spirit. Hail Mary…
Behold the handmade of the Lord, Be it done unto me according to thy Word. Hail Mary…
And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us. Hail Mary…
Let us pray. Pour forth, we beseech you, O Lord, your grace into our hearts: that we, to whom the Incarnation of Christ your Son was made known by the message of an Angel, may by his Passion and Cross be brought to the glory of his Resurrection. Through the same Christ our Lord. Amen.
The Annunciation is also, at times, referred to as the Feast of the Incarnation, emphasizing our belief that, at the moment Mary said “Yes” (May it be done to me according to your word), she conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit and the “Word became Flesh,” God became incarnate, taking on our humanity. In this year of 2021, The Annunciation falls on the Thursday before Holy Week. There are two ways I believe that our meditation on the Mystery of the Annunciation could help us, particularly this year, in our preparation for Holy Week.
First, what will it mean for us to enter into Holy Week 2021 after living through Holy Week 2020? Those of us who lived through Holy Week last year will surely never forget what it was like to observe Holy Week and Easter when we could not be in church. As we recall, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions of the lockdown, our churches were closed. Unfortunately, there are some places in the world that are experiencing another lockdown and may have to endure a second consecutive Holy Week without being able to be together in Church. As we recall that the “Word became Flesh” in order to suffer and die on the Cross so that he might conquer sin and death in his resurrection, we should strive to live this upcoming Holy Week to its very fullest. Jesus took on our flesh, suffered, died, and rose for all those who have suffered and died from COVID-19 and other illnesses. Just as Mary would share in the “mystery of the Cross,” as she walked with him to Calvary, we should be united with Jesus and our Blessed Mother during these days of Holy Week, as we unite and offer our prayers and sacrifices for all our brothers and sisters who are suffering and those who have died.
By the way the calendar falls this year, we celebrate the Annunciation one week before Holy Thursday. In the plan of God, Jesus not only took on our flesh, our humanity, but on the night before he died, he gave us his Body and Blood in the gift of the Eucharist. Are there times when we take for granted or fail to appreciate the meaning and significance of receiving Jesus in Holy Communion? Sadly, even before the pandemic, there seemed to be a trend among Catholics that has led to fewer Catholics attending Sunday Mass and receiving Jesus weekly in Holy Communion. Now some wonder whether or when Mass attendance will return to what it was pre pandemic. In the weeks and months to come, hopefully, as the pandemic and fears continue to subside, we will look for ways to invite and share with our brothers and sisters, neighbors, friends, and others, the great joy of gathering together as God’s Family for Mass, being nourished by Word and Sacrament, responding to Jesus’ invitation and command at the Last Supper, “Do this in memory of me.”
Thank God, we are beginning to see encouraging signs thanks to the vaccine and the number of COVID cases being lower, and in our parishes, we are seeing Mass attendance begin to increase, as restrictions are being steadily lifted and everything possible is being done to ensure that we can attend Mass safely. While many parishes will continue to livestream Masses for those who do not yet feel comfortable coming back to church, we hope that many people will see Holy Week and Easter as a wonderful moment to come back and begin, once again, to receive Jesus in the Eucharist, in Holy Communion. For all those who are able to participate in the Liturgies of Holy Week, we hope that we will be reminded again, and appreciate more deeply, that mystery taught to us in a beautiful way, by the Angelus: that we, to whom the Incarnation of Christ your Son was made known by the message of an Angel, may by his Passion and Cross be brought to the glory of his Resurrection.