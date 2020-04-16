Pets need help during pandemic

WAYNE As the coronavirus continues to affect so many throughout the Diocese and the state, pets can easily be forgotten in this pandemic.
Jan Fredericks, president of God’s Creatures Ministry, is greatly concerned about the pets whose owners may have been hospitalized or more sadly, passed away from coronavirus. “For some people who live alone, a cat or dog could be the only family member a person has and these pets are now at risk of being left behind,” she said.
Fredericks has had first-hand experience in this regard. A longtime friend with several cats passed away after a long illness. Now, Fredericks fears that type of situation is growing for many pets.
While it is necessary to do social distancing, she is encouraging neighbors, if they safely can, to help these unattended pets. Fredericks reports that one local hospital is asking patients with COVID-19 if they have any pets and if they have someone that can offer foster care for the pet. She hopes other healthcare systems will do the same.
During the pandemic, Fredericks, who is a parishioner of Our Lady of the Valley Parish here, recommends that pet owners have a plan in place about who will take care of their beloved animals. “It’s important to have some kind of an arrangement,” she said, “not just for the pandemic but in any emergency for your pets.”
One bright side to all this is that local animal shelters have seen people come forward to foster or adopt pets, especially cats and dogs. In fact, some shelters throughout the nation are reporting that they have no animals to adopt. Those interested in fostering or adopting a pet, can contact Fredericks at the group’s website and she will assist prospective pet owners or a person can contact their local animal shelter directly. Almost all local animal shelters have had to modify their operations but most are open in some capacity.
Fredericks, who is a licensed counselor, said, “Taking care of a pet brings companionship and unconditional love, it brings a sense of responsibility and it’s good therapy.”
Beyond the pandemic, God’s Creatures Ministry, operated by an ecumenical team, has a mission to bring compassion and care to all creatures. They host an annual Gentle Thanksgiving Dinner fundraiser serving a meatless meal featuring “tofurkey,” which is usually held at Our Lady of Consolation Parish here. The fundraiser benefits people and animals through the Animal Caregiver/Veterinarian Charity Fund and Hope for Strays Program. The group also directs where people who cannot afford to get dogs or cats spayed or neutered to go at low cost.
People can also purchase pet food for animals to assist their neighbors who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.
“A lot of help is needed for animals during this pandemic and beyond,” Fredericks said. “I encourage everyone to help these people and pets in need.”