Annual Acies celebrated

MORRISTOWN Bishop Kevin Sweeney presided at the annual Acies of the Legion of Mary March 21 in St. Margaret of Scotland Church here, attended by members of the Legion of Mary.
The Legion of Mary is a worldwide organization in which members join in prayer and in apostolic work in union with the Blessed Mother and under the guidance of a priest. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament was held at the celebration followed by the recitation of the rosary.
Frank Duff (1889–1980) founded the Legion of Mary in Dublin, Ireland on Sept. 7, 1921 with the purpose of making its members better Catholics, mobilizing the Catholic laity and raising the spiritual level of interest of the entire community.