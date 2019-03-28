CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli presided at the annual Acies of the Legion of Mary March 24 at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church here, with members of the Legion of Mary from all across the Diocese and beyond in attendance.
The Legion of Mary is a worldwide organization in which men, women and youth join in prayer and in the apostolic work in union with the Blessed Mother and under the guidance of a priest. Father Andrew Perretta, parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Parish in Clifton, is spiritual director of the Paterson Curia and Msgr. Robert Carroll, a retired priest of the Diocese and former pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Highland Lakes, is spiritual director of the Morris County Curia.
At the beginning of the annual Acies, the long-time spiritual director for the Paterson Curia, the late Msgr. John Demkovich, who died Aug. 1, was remembered for his many years of service. “It is with deep respect and a long admiration that we dedicate this Acies for 2019 Paterson Curia Legion of Mary to Msgr. John Demkovich,” said Father Perretta. “His countless hours and spiritual guidance will always be remembered and cherished. He was and continues to be a strong influence on each one of us as we labor in Our Lady’s name for the salvation of souls.”
Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament began the celebration. Members of the Legion of Mary led the recitation of the Sorrowful Mysteries of the rosary. The Legion of Mary, which has a diverse membership, was reflected at the Acies with the prayers said in English, Spanish, Italian and Tagalog.
During the celebration, the homilies were given in English by Father Kamil Kiszka, parochial vicar at St. Patrick Parish in Chatham, and in Spanish by Deacon Eugenio Morales of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish here.
In his homily, Father Kiszka said, “Dear brothers and sisters, this time we have spent together at this ceremony is a blessed hour in communion with Jesus. Away from the daily rush, we sit quietly and worship our God. We listen to his voice. God is speaking to us today whether we believe it or not. He is making us all eager to hear his voice and commands, eager to serve and obey in big ways or small ways. May we all truly learn to listen to the gentle whispers of our God as he comes to us today and always.”
The renewal of the Legion’s act of consecration is known as the Acies, Latin for “a standing army,” which professes their allegiance to Mary and Jesus. Legionaries come forward to place their hands on the vexillum as they renew their act of consecration to the Blessed Mother. As they place their hands upon the vexillum, they prayed: “I am all thine my Queen, my Mother and all that I have is thine.”
Following the individual act of consecration, Bishop Serratelli led Benediction and the Divine Praises.
The Acies takes place worldwide every March near the Feast of the Annunciation of the Lord, which is celebrated on March 25. The organization’s motto is “Ad Jesum Per Madam” or “To Jesus Through Mary.” The Legion was founded in Dublin, Ireland on Sept. 7, 1921 by Frank Duff (1889-1980) with the purpose of making its members better Catholics, mobilizing the Catholic laity and raising the spiritual level of interest of the entire community.