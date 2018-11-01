Bishop’s Annual Appeal assists retired priests at Nazareth Village in Chester

A quarter of a century ago on July 1, 1993, Nazareth Village opened its doors for the first time to welcome retired priests of the Paterson Diocese. At this unique retirement residence, priests are able to live out the golden years of their lives independently. At that same time, it allows them to be in fraternity with their brother priests. More than 50 priests have made their home at Nazareth Village since its opening. Currently, 10 retired priests are living there.



Guided by the theme, “Here I am, Lord,” Nazareth Village is one of the ministries supported by the 2018 Bishop’s Annual Appeal, which also supports diocesan Catholic Charities, Catholic elementary schools in inner-city areas and seminarian education. Parishes will also benefit through the Appeal’s rebate program.



A priest for 48 years, Father John Klein, former pastor of St. George Parish in Paterson for almost 13 years and a hospital chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital in Paterson, has been living at Nazareth Village for six years. “I enjoy living here,” said the 80-year-old priest. “When I moved here I knew all the priests already living at Nazareth so I felt happy to move there. We have good conversations at lunch and on some evenings we get dinner together like pizza or a hoagie sandwich.”



Each priest-resident at Nazareth has a sitting room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. In addition, common rooms include a recreation room, library, refectory, TV room, parlors, laundry, physical therapy room, and exercise room. The priests are charged a portion of their monthly pension as rent. Nazareth Village is under the direction of the diocesan Office of Clergy Personnel and Msgr. Raymond Lopatesky serves as director of the residence.



For Father Klein, living at Nazareth Village has allowed him to still serve at local churches near the retirement residence. He can often be found celebrating weekend Masses at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mount Arlington and St. Bernard Church in Mount Hope. A U.S. Navy veteran, Father Klein said, “I’m happy I can stay active. When I served in Paterson, I remember celebrating four Masses every Sunday, but I enjoyed it.”



Nazareth Village consists of 10 condominiums that have been connected to form five large buildings — Our Lady of Nazareth Residence, St. Joseph Residence, St. Francis Residence, St. John Vianney Residence, Cabrini Home Health Care Facility, and “The Carriage House” maintenance building.



The cornerstone and heart of Nazareth Village is its chapel — Our Lady Mother of Priests Chapel — allowing priests to celebrate Mass when they are not helping out in area parishes.



In addition to the independent apartments and with the astronomical cost of nursing homes, Nazareth Village also has a home health care residence called Cabrini Residence. It can accommodate some priests at the fraction of the cost of assisted living facilities. Cabrini Residence houses priests with special limited health needs, such as bathing, dressing, getting up or going to bed, administering medication and physical therapy. The home health care model allows priests to “age in place,” by providing them with shelter, companionship, hospitality, utilities, meals and some, although limited, health and rehabilitative services.



With its rural and quiet setting, Nazareth Village is also open as a place for private retreats to all priests and deacons. Priests of the Diocese are welcomed at any time to visit and spend time with the senior priests.



Father Klein said, “You’re never alone here at Nazareth. I thank all those who support the Bishop’s Annual Appeal.”