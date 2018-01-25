BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Paterson Federation Knights of Columbus hosts annual Bishop’s Night

LITTLE FALLS The Paterson Federation Knights of Columbus honored Bishop Serratelli at its annual Bishop’s Night held Jan. 19 at Our Lady of the Holy Angels Parish here. The event was hosted by Our Lady of the Highway Council 3835.



Knights of Columbus Councils from around the Paterson Diocese and various assemblies, attended the event at which the councils present to the Bishop donations they have raised from various fundraisers to be used for diocesan ministries, including Catholic Charities and seminarian education.