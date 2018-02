BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop visits Wayne parish; marks feast day of St. Blaise with annual blessing of throats

WAYNE On Feb. 3, the Feast of St. Blaise, Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Consolation Church here where he celebrated Mass for the Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time. After the Mass, the Bishop and Father Michael Lombardo, pastor, blessed the throats of parishioners. The tradition on the Feast of St. Blaise is to place two crossed blessed candles by a person’s throat, for a blessing invoking St. Blaise for his protection against any physical ailment of the throat.