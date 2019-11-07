Annual Caritas Gala

WHIPPANY Local organizations and people within the Diocese were recognized with awards for their commitment to helping the poor in the area through their longtime support of Catholic Charities of the Paterson Diocese at its 2019 Caritas Gala on Nov. 2 at the Birchwood Manor here. In attendance, Bishop Serratelli praised the recipients for helping Catholic Charities carry on its mission to “serve our brothers and sisters in need.”
During the gala, Catholic Charities honored volunteers and benefactors, who have made a difference in the lives of the clients that it serves at its agencies in Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. Recipients were: the Moglia Family Foundation, presented with the Bishop’s Award; Dianne Macchia Hanson, presented with the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD) Award; the Campus Ministry Program of Delbarton School in Morristown, presented with the Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS) Award; and St. Joseph’s Health in Paterson, presented with the Straight & Narrow Award. Now in its 19th year, the black-tie event is Catholic Charities’ largest fundraiser of the year.
“We open our doors and welcome the marginalized, the outcast, the people who are too often ignored by a society that finds it easier to look away,” Bishop Serratelli wrote in a letter in the gala program. “In the Paterson Diocese, we see men, women and children formed in the image of Christ, who are searching for love and compassion. We do not look away. On the contrary, we look at it is as a privilege to serve our brothers and sisters in need,” he wrote.
At the start of the Caritas gala, Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charities, welcomed guests to the event, which he said, highlights its important mission.
“Each day, we help thousands of people in need. Our award recipients truly epitomize Christ’s love for all,” Milliken said. He noted that the gala raises funds for the most vulnerable throughout the Diocese. “We thank you for your support of this event to honor our nominees and make a difference in the lives of many,” he said.
That evening, Catholic Charities also recalled the five-alarm blaze on Aug. 24 that destroyed the Straight and Narrow’s 410 Straight Street facility, which housed its women’s counseling office, a 50-bed men’s halfway house and warehouse that stored clothing, toiletries, baby items and other items for clients in recovery from addiction. Miraculously, no one was hurt and clients who lived there or used the facility, were relocated to another Catholic Charities center where they continue to receive treatment. Catholic Charities praised the first responders to the fire and the community and the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for their support. At the gala, the Gospel Choir of Straight & Narrow, which included individuals who were displaced, sang several songs.
Receiving the Bishop’s Award was the Moglia Family Foundation, which collaborated with the Diocese and Catholic Charities in 2018 to recognize Msgr. Mark Giordani, their cousin and previous Caritas award recipient. They wanted to honor him for his long service to the local Church and to the City of Paterson, especially as the former rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, and the poor and those helped by Catholic Charities. The foundation presented the largest gift ever given to Catholic Charities to renovate an interior space at 380 Straight Street — renamed The Msgr. Mark Giordani Center — which houses Straight & Narrow’s residential treatment for men and women and its detox hospital unit.
On behalf of the foundation, Dr. Louis Gambetta, a member of the family and a podiatrist in Little Falls, paid tribute to Msgr. Giordani, who attended the gala. “The family never forgot its roots. That, combined with the love of helping people and philanthropy, they were proud to give to others. They made this donation in honor of Msgr. Mark for what he has done for half a century in the city of Paterson.”
Recipient of the Department for Persons with Disabilities Award, Macchia has been involved with the agency for 30 years, inspired by her Aunt Sissy, who lived in Wayne House, a group home now known as Barnet House, and died in 2009. With the help of friends, Macchia adopted Barnet House residents and hosted Christmas and summer parties. In 2017, the parties moved to DePaul Catholic High School Wayne, where she volunteers, with help from DePaul’s football team and youth from St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Stirling. Now, they have adopted Barnet House and Fitzpatrick House and held a barbeque for all 10 DPD group homes. Each year, Macchia also runs a St. Valentine’s Day event for DPD at DePaul.
“After Aunt Sissy’s passing in 2009, I felt it important for my family and I to give back as a way of saying, ‘Thank you,’ ” Macchia said. “With all the wonderful students and staff at DePaul involved, I can rest assured that these events will continue to grow and flourish for years to come,” she said.
Receiving the Catholic Family and Community Services Award was Delbarton’s Campus Ministry Program. For nearly 20 years, the Benedictine-run school community has collected and distributed thousands of Christmas gifts to students in the CFCS pre-school and youth programs in Paterson. It also has collected food for the food pantry of Father English Community Center. Led by senior and junior “deans,” students collect toys for certain age groups and genders and then, along with some parents, distribute them on the Sunday after the collection.
“The experience captures the spirit of the holiday season, as Delbarton students interact with the families and children as they lead them around the hall to choose their toys,” said David Hajduk, Delbarton’s director of mission and ministry and religion teacher.
Recipient of the Straight & Narrow Award, St. Joseph’s Health began collaborating with Catholic Charities, when Catholic Charities was established around 1948 with adoption, care and delivery for birth mothers and medical, psychiatric and dental care. St. Joseph’s emergency department and clinics have always been available to clients at Straight & Narrow and CFCS, often serving as an emergency referral. When Murray House, now in Clifton, first opened in Paterson, several physicians, including Dr. Lawrence Barnet, performed house calls, free of fees. St. Joseph’s also has donated medicine and medical supplies to Catholic Charities’ mission trips to countries, such as Mexico.
“We are proud to serve as the stewards of this great organization and honor the spirit of our founders — the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth — as advocates of its healing mission. Our success has been and will continue to be rooted in our shared mission and strong Catholic values, allowing us to provide exceptional, high quality healthcare in an atmosphere of compassion and spirituality,” said Kevin Slavin, CEO and president of St. Joseph’s Health, in acknowledging the award.