Annual Christmas Concert

Christmas concert to celebrate 200th anniversary of ‘Silent Night’

PATERSON On Christmas Eve 1818, at a church in an Austrian village, the most famous Christmas carol of all was heard for the first time, describing the night the Baby Jesus was born. With lyrics written by Josephus Mohr and music composed by Franz Xaver Gruber, “Silent Night,” has moved Christians for two centuries with its soothing words and gentle tune.



In celebration of the 200th anniversary of the timeless song, this year’s Diocesan Christmas Concert is themed, “Silent Night.” It will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 2 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. Bishop Serratelli has invited all the faithful in the Diocese to attend the concert. Free parking is available across the street from the cathedral in the multi-level county garage on the corner of Grand Street and Jackson Street. The concert is sponsored by the Max Kade Foundation, The Solutions Group and Letter Concepts.



Preston Dibble, diocesan director of music ministry, will lead the Diocesan Concert. “The Christmas Concert is a chance for all of the faithful of the entire Church of Paterson to come together in preparation of Our Savior’s birth,” said Dibble. “Our beautiful cathedral is the perfect setting, with music provided by our Diocesan Choir, which includes singers and pastoral musicians from all over the Diocese. This event draws out our universality — coming together as one.”



Those who attend this annual concert can expect a variety of music especially highlighting “Silent Night” to acknowledge the anniversary of the carol. “Many versions of the song will be presented in German (which is the original), Spanish and English. Some as solo, some for choir, some with congregation and one uses the well-known text but is paired with a brand-new melody,” said Dibble.



Many other classics will also be sung at the concert including “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing;” “Joy to the World;” “Angels, We Have Heard on High;” “Away in a Manger;” “O Holy Night” and music from the Gospel realm and a 14th century Benedictine chant. The beloved Italian Christmas carol “Tu Scendi Dalle Stella,” a favorite of Bishop Serratelli, will also be performed. The concert will feature the principal quintet of the Gramercy Brass Orchestra and organist Kristin Dabaghian.



The concert will be the second Christmas concert held in the newly-renovated cathedral and Dibble thinks it’s a perfect setting for the concert. “The choir will use the stunning acoustical space of the cathedral in many ways — singing from the loft, from the side aisles of the cathedral, truly giving the audience ‘surround sound’ as well as from risers on the sanctuary steps at the front of the cathedral.”



The Diocesan Choir consists of 38 members, who come from parishes throughout the Diocese. The ensemble sings four times per year and membership is project-based so that as many faithful from the Diocese who wish to participate are able to. Any parish, music director, cantor or choir member is welcome to participate. For the spring, the choir will sing at the Chrism Mass in April and the priesthood ordination in May.



With the concert held on the First Sunday of Advent, the faithful can begin the Advent season reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas, according to Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, diocesan chancellor/delegate for religious. “As we begin Advent and our most holy Christmas Season, aside from the exchange of gifts, the rush to the stores for the latest sales, the lunches and dinners and parties, we should remember to take time out to reflect on what is really happening during these days in preparation for the feast. This is why each year I look forward to our annual Christmas Concert. It is an opportunity to sit back, relax and just listen to the sound of music. I am very excited this year about the concert because it centers on the 200th anniversary of ‘Silent Night,’ a hymn that is known worldwide and by each one of us. Preston Dibble and our diocesan choir never fail us in stirring up our feelings, our emotions and our true spirit of Christmas.”

