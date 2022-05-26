Annual Corpus Christi Food Drive to feed more than 20,000 people

PATERSON As the summer season nears, the food pantries of Catholic Charities in the Diocese historically have had empty shelves during these months. Nine years ago after a diocesan-wide appeal, the Corpus Christi Food Drive was created in which parishes in the Diocese are asked to collect specific grocery items to stock the shelves. The last two years have seen many challenges for diocesan Catholic Charities. Many have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most months, the food pantries gave out food to 5,000 to 7,000 people. That number has since quadrupled, with Catholic Charities giving out food to more than 20,000 children, women and men monthly.
Due to the pandemic of the past two years, the Corpus Christi food drive was held virtually. However, this year it will return to its original in-person appeal in which parishioners will bring specific food items designated by their individual parish and return those items back to church by the Feast of Corpus Christi, which will be celebrated at Masses the weekend of June 18–19.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney said, “I am proud to announce that in 2022, in this Year of the Eucharist, we are bringing the Corpus Christi Food Drive back to a live (in-person) format. This year, I ask you and your parish community to participate in the Corpus Christi Food Drive to enable our Catholic Charities to provide help and create hope. Every summer, the demands upon food pantries escalate. Catholic Charities is one of the most important local sources of food for thousands of our brothers and sisters in genuine need — particularly children.”
During the summer months, children are home from school and miss out two meals that are typically provided for them during the school year. In addition, many individuals travel and fewer donations come in during those months. With food prices going up due to inflation, there is no end in sight to the need for food donations.
With parishioners’ participation in the Corpus Christi Food Drive, the poor will be able to get much needed groceries to survive the summer months. In the Diocese, more than 100 parishes and other institutions are set to participate in the collection. Unlike other food collections, the Corpus Christi drive asks parishioners and friends to donate one or two specific food and household items. This assures that Catholic Charities has sufficient quantities of each item. For a detailed list of items being collected by each parish, the faithful can visit ccpaterson.org/foodlist.
In addition to food, some parishes are asked to bring other items that include diapers, paper products, personal hygiene items and more. Many of these items are not covered by government issued SNAP benefits, such as food stamps.
Each county of the Diocese has a food pantry — Father English Food Pantry in Paterson; Hope House in Dover and the Partnership for Social Services in Franklin.
Following the food drive, deacons from parishes around the Diocese will help sort the food at the drop-off sites to prepare for delivery to the pantries. The drop off sites are: the Father English Center in Paterson; St. Simon the Apostle Church in Green Pond, and the Department for Persons with Disabilities in Oak Ridge, an agency of Catholic Charities. For those who are unable to drop food off, monetary contributions will also be accepted.
Parish resources are available with bulletin inserts/announcements and pulpit announcements.
Carlos Roldan, director of food pantries for Catholic Charities in the Diocese, said, “This is our biggest food drive of the year and it is a wonderful event. The faithful across the Diocese help us feed so many in need. We are so blessed by the people and we would like to thank all of the parishes, pastors and parishioners who have pledged to participate in our Corpus Christi Food Drive. We would also like to thank all of our food pantry volunteers and employees for their assistance with picking up, sorting and delivering food to those in need. This is truly a Diocesan-wide collaborative effort.”
