Annual Firefighters Mass

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Diocese honors firefighters killed in line of duty at Fallen Firefighters Mass

PATERSON With each passing year, Sept. 11, 2001 reminds us all about the brave sacrifice 343 firefighters made as they rushed up the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center to save lives after the terrorists’ attacks that day. That ultimate sacrifice highlights what firefighters and first responders face every day on their jobs. Knowing these brave men and women risk their lives for others, the Diocese held its fourth annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Mass in St. Gerard Majella Church here Oct. 9 to honor them.



Firefighters from local departments throughout the Diocese attended and participated in the Mass, which was celebrated by Bishop Serratelli with several diocesan priests, who serve as fire chaplains, as concelebrants. Father Michael Lombardo, pastor of Our Lady of Consolation Parish in Wayne, delivered the homily.



At the start of the Mass, the Passaic County Pipes and Drums played as the American flag and local fire department banners processed down the main aisle for the posting of the colors.



The Mass honored 74 firefighters from the Paterson Diocese, who have been killed in the line of duty. Special recognition was given to Franciscan Father Mychal Judge, former pastor of St. Joseph Parish in West Milford, who was killed on Sept. 11, 2001 while serving as a New York City fire chaplain and to the late Franciscan Father John Piccione, chaplain of several fire departments and the former pastor of St. Bonaventure Church here. Also remembered in the Prayers of the Faithful was Firefighter Edward J. Frenenski of Stanhope, who died during a training drill on Oct. 23, 2017.



“We gather this morning in thanksgiving for the great work that you do as firefighters,” Bishop Serratelli told the congregation at the beginning of the Mass. “We praise God for the gifts he has given you. We are grateful for your protection of our people and our properties. We gather in prayer and ask almighty God’s blessing on you and your families and especially God’s gift of eternal rest for those who have passed on.”



In his homily, Father Lombardo recalled a fire that took place on Keen Street in Paterson on Oct. 21, 1963 when he was a young boy. His aunt lived across the street from the blaze and he remembers walking with his mother to assist the aunt.



“The smoke and fire was beyond anything I’ve ever seen and imagined,” said Father Lombardo. “We found my aunt on the corner staring at the three homes across the street from the factory already engulfed in flames. She was sobbing and crying. But we found something else. Standing next to my aunt was a fireman with his arm around her shoulder assuring her and comforting her that her house would be safe.”



Father Lombardo prayed that night for that fireman and for his aunt’s house and never forgot the consolation the fireman gave to his aunt.



He told the firefighters, “You’re never off duty really. When you’re on your way home, on vacation or wherever you happen to be and something goes wrong and you sense that it’s wrong, you will do what you know that you need to do. In many ways, it is a vocation that truly brings Christ to others because as Christ saves our lives and heals us, you do the same. You save lives but you also heal people. You give them hope when things are hopeless.”



Father Lombardo ended his homily by saying “We are here today to recognize that ultimately we work for God. As long as you remember that even though there are those days that may be hard, you will never walk alone. It is God who sent his only son into the world. Remember what he said, ‘You must pick up your crosses and follow me.’ Carry them with dignity and respect. For it is Christ that helps us carry those crosses, those difficulties in which everyone in this room has borne with dignity and grace.”



Following the distribution to the congregation of Holy Communion, the Passaic County Pipes and Drums played Amazing Grace, which moved many to tears at the Mass.



At the end of Mass, Father Patrick Ryan, pastor of St. James Parish in Totowa, who is a fire chaplain and committee member of the Fallen Firefighters Mass, thanked all those in attendance for supporting the firefighters and the annual Mass.



At the closing of the Mass, Bishop Serratelli said, “We come to pray with you and for you and be assured of our gratitude for the rest of the year. The prayers don’t end here. Our prayers go up to the throne of God every day for you and your families for the great work that you do.”

