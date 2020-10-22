Annual Firefighters Mass

PATERSON Bishop Kevin Sweeney was the main celebrant and homilist for the Diocese’s sixth annual Firefighters Red Mass on Oct. 13 at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. The Mass honored a firefighter who died in the line of duty and five active duty firefighters who died in the past year.
Concelebrating the Mass with the Bishop were Msgr. Geno Sylva, St. John’s rector and diocesan vicar of special projects, and Father Brendan Murray, a retired diocesan priest who has served as a fire chaplain.
The Mass honored Passaic Firefighter Israel Tolentino who was killed in the line of duty and the following active duty fire personnel who also died: Little Falls Assistant Chief Ronnie Cordero, Paterson Assistant Chief Gabriel Aboyoun, Paterson Captain Dexter Paul, Paterson Firefighter Gerald Behnke and Paterson Firefighter Gabriel Chavez. To begin the Mass, the Passaic County Pipes and Drums Band played as the American flag and a firefighters honor guard processed down the main aisle. Participating in the Mass as readers and gift bearers were local firefighters from around the Diocese.
During the Mass, the Prayers of the Faithful were said focusing on prayers for the firefighters, most especially for their safety. After Holy Communion, the Passaic County Pipes and Drums Band played “Amazing Grace,” which moved many in the congregation to tears.