Annual Firefighters’ Mass held at the Cathedral

PATERSON Local fire departments from around the Diocese joined together at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here on the evening of Oct. 19 for the Diocese’s annual Firefighters Mass. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was the main celebrant and homilist at the Mass, which honored those firefighters who passed away this year.
Concelebrating the Mass with the Bishop were Msgr. Geno Sylva, St. John’s rector and diocesan vicar for special projects, Father Brendan Murray, a retired diocesan priest, who has served as a fire chaplain, and priests from around the Diocese.
During the Mass, the Prayers of the Faithful were said focusing on prayers for the firefighters, most especially for their safety.