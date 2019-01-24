‘Silent no more’

DENVILLE The large sign proclaimed loud and clear in startling pink and black, “I’m Against Baby Murder.”
Rising high in the air, the brightly colored banner shouted out its powerful pro-life message against the killing of the unborn in the womb to a great many of the more than 100,000 pro-lifers to see at the 46th Annual March for Life on Jan. 18 in Washington, D.C. Holding the sign was Gabriele Andrade of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany, who walked the walk of the March — her first ever — with pro-lifers from around the U.S., 40 years after she walked the walk when she had a baby at 15-years-old. But Andrade was quick to praise the young people, with their impressive turnout, as standouts of the March, which included the participation of numerous other Catholics from the Paterson Diocese in the world’s largest pro-life event to give voice to the voiceless: the unborn.
“I feel invigorated, seeing the grandchildren, children, parents and grandparents. Seeing the young people gives me hope [for the future of the pro-life movement],” said Andrade, who recently retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She has another child, Kyle, a student at the N.J. Institute of Technology in Newark. “In the past, I watched the March on EWTN, amazed at the marchers’ passion and the zeal that they had. I’m originally from California; I don’t like cold weather. But I realized that I had to do something — standing up for my religion and for the belief that abortion is wrong,” she said.
Faithful from the Diocese joined throngs of marchers — many of them chanting pro-life slogans, singing hymns and praying the rosary — as they made their way down Constitution Avenue in the nation’s capital for the March, which was unaffected by the ongoing partial shutdown of the U.S. government. Warm temperatures in the 40s ahead of a winter storm also cooperated with the March, which was guided by this year’s theme, “Unique from Day One: Pro-Life is Pro-Science.” The annual March for Life marks the Jan. 22, 1973 decision of the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal.
Many older marchers — among them seasoned veterans — praised the participation of young people, such as 19-year-old Alex Bandala of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Butler, who walked with his mother, Nicole Mejia, as he held a sign which said, “I am the Pro-Life Generation” that afternoon during their first-ever March.
“There are a lot more people than I thought. It’s surprising,” said Alex, a freshman at home for break from studying accounting at Miami University. “I wanted to come out to support a cause that I believe in,” he said.
Walking next to Alex, Nicole Mejia — a mother of three — said, “I’ve wanted to come for years. We are a pro-life family. We won’t stop marching until we make them [legislators] stop [abortion].”
Buses let from locations throughout the Diocese to transport parishioners from many parishes to the March, which started at 11 a.m. with a rally on the National Mall. There, participants — including Catholics from seminaries, parishes, schools, religious communities and various religious organizations — listened to a diverse roster of pro-life speakers, among them U.S. Rep. Chris Smith [R-N.J.], a co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional pro-life caucus. Both President Trump and Vice President Pence appeared in an unannounced pre-taped video message to cheer on the cause of the marchers.
“This is a movement founded on love and grounded in the nobility and dignity of every human life,” President Trump said. “When we look into the eyes of a newborn child, we see the beauty of the human soul and the majesty of God’s creation. We know that every life has meaning and every life is worth protecting. I will always protect the first right in the Declaration of Independence: the right to life,” he said.
Starting at 1 p.m. that day, marchers crowded Constitution Avenue on their walk up to the U.S. Supreme Court building and Capitol building. They chanted slogans, such as “We love babies, yes we do. We love babies, how ’bout you?” Father Edward Rama, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace (OLQP) Parish, Branchville, marched with the faithful of Sussex County. The priest told The Beacon that he has participated in many Marches.
“It is important to give witness to respect for life. All life is sacred. We believe in the truth and that it eventually will come out. We keep persevering,” said Father Rama, who boarded the bus, sponsored by the Don Bosco Knights of Columbus Council 7784, after having celebrated Mass for marchers at OLQP. He also noted that the rural parish supports pro-life causes with Respect Life Sunday activities that include a speaker and a Knights’ diaper drive.
Marching with the Long Valley Knights Council 10419 that afternoon was Marge Sanders of Our Lady of the Mountain Parish, Long Valley, who serves as a Columbiette. She has four children, four stepchildren and 27 grandchildren. Beaming with joy, the March veteran told the Beacon, “Each year, the March gets better.”
“It’s encouraging to see all the young people here, which will make a difference. When we are here physically, we can go back to our parishes, filled with enthusiasm, and encourage fellow parishioners, who will get the idea [to join the March next year]. The more, the merrier,” she said.
Also among the marchers were about 30 Madison area residents. Most of them were part of the bus trip to Washington, which is organized annually by the Respect Life ministry at St. Vincent Martyr Parish. At the end of the March, the parishioners, students and faculty from Villa Walsh Academy in Morristown, St. Vincent Martyr School and other area high schools gathered for a group photo before the U. S. Supreme Court building.
After finishing the March, many people gave “Silent No More” testimonies about the horrors of abortion on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court. Afterward, many participants met with members of Congress to discuss pro-life issues.
Then, participants returned to their buses — like ones bound for St. Mary Parish, Denville — for the long trip home. On the bus were Sisters of Christian Charity from Assumption College for Sisters; other religious sisters; a student of Morris Catholic High School; and faithful from local parishes, who prayed the rosary on the way to the March. Many of them attended Mass at St. Mary’s before departing.
Jelyn Lee, a Morris Catholic senior, was on that bus to attend the March with her mother, father and sister. “It makes me happy to march. It felt good to be with my generation that is standing up for life,” said Lee, who has joined in several Marches for Life over the years. She also participates in Morris Catholic’s Pro-Life Club, which raises awareness of the issue and has raised money for baby items. “I want to get closer to God and do what’s right — and that isn’t always comfortable. It’s about standing up for what’s right. It’s about more than words; we need to take action,” she said.