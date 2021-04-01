PATERSON Bishop Kevin Sweeney was homilist and main celebrant, with priests of the Diocese as concelebrants, at the Diocese’s annual Mass of Chrism March 29 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here.
During the Mass, priests of the Diocese renewed their priestly promises before the Bishop and received the prayers and support of the people of God, who attended and watched through livestream since in person attendance was limited due to the pandemic.
Bishop Sweeney consecrated the Oil of Chrism and blessed the Oil of Catechumens and Oil of the Sick during the Mass. These Holy Oils will be used in parishes throughout the Diocese during the year in celebration of the Sacraments. The oils were distributed to representatives from each parish in the Diocese after the Mass.