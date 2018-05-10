BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

49th annual Motorcycle Mass held in Paterson

PATERSON The 49th annual Motorcycle Mass was celebrated on Main Street in Paterson May 6 by Msgr. Mark Giordani, rector of St. John’s Cathedral, and founder of the Christian Riders, a motorcycle club that meets in the St. John’s rectory. Msgr. Geno Sylva, diocesan vicar for special projects and the cathedral, was a concelebrant of the Mass and assisted in the blessing of hundreds of bikers after the Mass for a safe biking season. Some of the bikers who attended the Mass were police officers for whom Msgr. Giordani serves as chaplain in the Paterson and Port Authority police departments.