Annual Priest Jubilee Mass

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney will be principal celebrant of the annual Priests Jubilee Mass to honor diocesan and religious order priests who celebrated milestone ordination anniversaries in 2020 and 2021. The Mass will be held in Corpus Christi Church here at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1. The priest jubilee Mass was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, so this year’s Mass will honor jubilarians from 2020 and 2021.
Following are brief biographies of priests who celebrated 65-, 60-, 50-, 40- and 25-year anniversaries in 2020. Priest jubilarians for this year will be featured in the next issue of The Beacon.
65 years
Franciscan Father Claude Lenehan
Born in Wallington, Franciscan Father Lenehan entered the Franciscan Order in 1949 and professed his final vows as a friar in 1953. He was ordained on June 9, 1955. Father Lenehan served at St. Mary Parish, Pompton Lakes, from 1958 to 1964, and for many years, he assisted at area parishes on weekends. For more than 20 years, Father Lenehan was part of Holy Name Province’s Ministry of the Word team, preaching and giving retreats at various locations throughout the United States. He also ministered in the Retrouvaille Program for 10 years, helping married couples. He resides at St. Anthony Friary, Butler.
Msgr. Julian Varettoni
A native of Passaic, Msgr. Varettoni is pastor emeritus of Sacred Heart Parish in Clifton, his home parish. He was ordained a priest in St. John’s Cathedral, Paterson, on June 4, 1955. He was graduated from Seton Hall Prep and Seton Hall University and completed his theological studies at the former Immaculate Conception Seminary, Darlingtoin, and The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.. His first assignment was at St. Anthony Parish, Hawthorne. A year later he was named assistant pastor of St. Mary Parish, Dover, and chaplain at the former Dover General Hospital. He taught at Morris Catholic High School, Denville (1959–64), and as diocesan CYO director (1963–64). He was then assigned to the former St. George Parish, Paterson, and was also on the faculty of DePaul Catholic High School, Wayne. He taught psychology at the former nursing school of St. Joseph Hospital, Paterson. He served as Defender of the Bond for the diocesan Marriage Tribunal (1965–70) and in 1971, was elected to the Priests Senate. In 1967, he was one of the first pastors to organize a parish council. His pastorate has included rebuilding and expanding the former parish school, a large portion of which was destroyed by fire in 1979. He was named a monsignor by St. Pope John Paul II in 1994.
60 years
Father John T. Catoir
A native New Yorker, Father Catoir was graduated from Fordham University School of Business, the Bronx, N.Y., in 1953. After two years in the U.S. Army, he entered the former Immaculate Conception Seminary at Darlington. He was ordained by Bishop James McNulty on May 28, 1960. His first assignment was at St. Monica Parish in Sussex. In 1963, he received his doctorate in Canon law from The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C., and was appointed parochial vicar of St. Brendan, Clifton. He was named secretary of the diocesan Tribunal in 1964, and in 1967, was named its chief judge, serving until 1973, when the priests of the diocese elected him clergy personnel director. He was appointed as pastor of Our Lady of Victories Parish in Paterson in 1971. His other diocesan assignments included service on the Priest’s Senate and the diocesan Pastoral Council and he chaired the second Diocesan Synod in 1969. Father Catoir headed The Christophers from 1978 to 1995 and hosted the weekly television series “Christopher Closeup.” From 1995 to 1997, he was the Diocese’s director of communications. From 1997 to 2000, he was executive director of Eva’s Village in Paterson. Father Catoir was also president of three national organizations: the Catholic Press Association (1988–1990), the Association of Catholic TV and Radio Syndicators (1983–1985), and the National Association of Church Personnel Administrators (1975–1977). He has written more than 20 books and his latest book, The Best Articles of Father John Catoir, will be published in June. He was an award-winning syndicated columnist in Catholic newspapers across the country, including The Beacon, for decades. For his service in Catholic journalism, he was chosen to receive the St. Francis DeSales Award, the Catholic Press Association’s highest honor. At 90, he is still active on social media, a YouTube Channel, and his website, www.johncatoir.com. He currently resides in Cary, N.C.
Msgr. Michael J. Conway
Born in Ireland, Msgr. Conway was also ordained a priest there on June 5, 1960. After spending six years in Scotland, he arrived in the U.S. and was assigned to St. James Parish, Totowa, as parochial vicar. He also served at Holy Family, Florham Park; St. Jude, Hopatcong; and St. Paul, Prospect Park. He became pastor of St. Nicholas Parish, Passaic, in 1975 and then became pastor of Assumption Parish, Morristown, in 1986. He was elevated to monsignor in 1984, and served as chairman of deans of the Passaic Deanery from 1985 until his appointment to Morristown, where he subsequently was named dean of the southwestern Morris County Deanery. In 1993, Msgr. Conway was given permission to serve in South Florida where he currently resides.
Msgr. Patrick J. Scott
A native of County Caven, Ireland, Msgr. Patrick Scott is currently in residence and serving the community at St. Andrew Parish in Clifton. He was ordained for the Paterson Diocese at St. Patrick Seminary, County Carlow, on June 11, 1960. His first assignment was at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Sparta, and he also taught at Pope John XXIII High School, Sparta. In 1963, he was transferred to Assumption Parish, Morristown, became a faculty member of the former Bayley-Ellard High School, Madison, and served as chaplain at Morristown Memorial Hospital. In 1965, he was appointed chaplain of the John F. Kennedy Division of Hibernians in Morris County. From 1967 to 1969, he served as parochial vicar of St. Paul, Prospect Park. He became pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Paterson, in 1969. Msgr. Scott is a former member of the diocesan priests’ senate and the diocesan school board. He was also chaplain at the Morris County Jail. In 1998, Pope John Paul II named him a monsignor. He was pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Pompton Plains, until his retirement.
50 years
Xaverian Father Michael Davitti
Born in Florence, Italy, Father Davitti joined the Xaverian Missionaries of Parma (Italy) in 1961, and was ordained a priest on Sept. 27, 1970. Father Davitti was recently assigned to the Xaverian Community of Wayne as director of the “Interfaith Dialogue Project” for the Province. He spent 23 years of his life in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and was evacuated to Italy in 1998. After a few months, he moved to the United States because of the 10-year “Diamond War” ravaging that country. He worked for 12 years in Chinatown, Chicago, as pastor of St. Therese Chinese Mission, and three years in Manila, Philippines as campus minister at Far Eastern University. He was a lecturer of “Cultural Anthropology” and “Phenomenology of Religion” in Parma (Italy) and at Gbarnga College (Liberia-West Africa) for over 10 years. Currently he assists at St. Joseph Parish in Newton for weekend and weekday Masses.
Msgr. Francis J. Duffy
Pastor emeritus of St. Virgil Parish in Morris Plains, Msgr. Duffy was born in Paterson and is a native of Hawthorne. He was graduated from the former St. Joseph High School, Paterson; Seton Hall University, South Orange; and the former Immaculate Conception Seminary, Darlington. He was ordained on May 30, 1970. His first assignment was as parochial vicar at Assumption Parish, Morristown. He later served at St. James Parish, Totowa, and Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Whippany. He was appointed pastor of St. Margaret Parish in 1995 and named a Prelate of Honor of His Holiness with the title of monsignor in 1998 by Pope John Paul II. He also served as diocesan director of worship; chaplain at St. Joseph Home for the Elderly, Totowa; and a member of the diocesan clergy personnel board. He served as coordinator of the Deacon Internship Program for transitional deacons. In 2004, he was named administrator and then pastor of St. Virgil Parish in Morris Plains, and served there until 2012 when he retired from active ministry.
Father Paul O’Donnell Duggan
A native of County Donegal, Ireland, Father Duggan was ordained with one of his two brothers, Frank, by Pope Paul VI in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome on May 17, 1970. He then spent 10 years serving in New Zealand. His first assignment in the Paterson Diocese was at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Boonton, after which he served at Our Lady of the Mountain Parish, Long Valley; St. Gerard Parish, Paterson; and Church of Christ the King, New Vernon. He taught theology at the former Bayley-Ellard High School, Madison, and was spiritual director of the diocese’s Natural Family Planning program. In 2001, he was named administrator of St. Casimir Parish, Paterson, before being named administrator of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, Clifton, and then pastor in 2006. Before retirement, he was pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Pompton Plains.
Msgr. John E. Fitzpatrick
Pastor emeritus of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Oak Ridge, Msgr. Fitzpatrick is a native of Teaneck, and grew up in Westwood. He was graduated from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, and St. Francis College, Loretto, Pa., and completed his studies for the priesthood at St. Francis Seminary there. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 30, 1970. His first assignment was at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Boonton. He became pastor of St. Thomas in 1982. In 1993, Pope John Paul II named him to the office of honorary prelate with the title of monsignor. In 1995, he met Pope John Paul II during a visit in Rome. Because of his strong support of Catholic Charities and its Department for Persons with Disabilities, its group home, Fitzpatrick House in Pompton Lakes, which opened in 1999, is named after him.
Father Edward Holterhoff
Father Holterhoff attended St. Anthony School in Hawthorne, the former Pope Pius XII High School in Passaic, and Seton Hall University, South Orange. For his priesthood studies, he attended the former Immaculate Conception Seminary, Darlington, and the North American College, Rome. He was ordained on Dec. 19, 1970. His first assignment was at St. Vincent Parish, Madison (1971–84). He then went to serve at Calvary Hospice in New York. In 1987, he transferred to the Diocese of Monterrey, Calif., where he currently serves.
Father John J. Klein
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Father Klein served in the Navy for four years before beginning his studies for the priesthood at St. Philip Neri School in Boston. He then studied at Resurrection College, Kitchener, Ont., where he received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, and at the former Christ the King Seminary, N.Y., from which he received a master of divinity degree. Before his ordination by Bishop Casey on May 30, 1970, he attended the Army Chaplain School, Fort Hamilton, N.Y. He has served at St. Vincent, Stirling; Our Lady Star of the Sea, Lake Hopatcong; St. Therese, Paterson; and St. Mary, Dover. He was named director of the Passaic hospital apostolate and was chaplain at the former Beth Israel Hospital, Passaic, and St. Joseph Hospital, Paterson. Father Klein was certified as general health care chaplain by the Board of Examiners of the Division of Chaplain Services of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. He served as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Franklin, and as dean of Eastern Sussex deanery. He has also served on the Diocese’s Presbyteral Council. He was pastor of the former St. George Parish in Paterson before retirement.
Father Stanley Lesniowski
Pastor emeritus of St. Joseph Parish in Passaic, Father Lesniowski attended the seminary in Krakow, Poland, during the time when Bishop Karol Wojtyla, later Pope John Paul II, served there. He was graduated with his master of theology in 1972. He was ordained on May 18, 1970, and served in the Archdiocese of Czestochowa, Poland, working in parishes there until moving to the United States to serve the Diocese of Fargo, N.D., in 1979. Afterward, he served in the Trenton Diocese and then came to the Paterson Diocese in 1987. He served at Holy Rosary Parish in Passaic for 15 years as parochial vicar, and in 2005, was named pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Passaic, and retired from active ministry in 2020.
Msgr. Kieran A. McHugh
Retiring as president of Pope John XXIII High School and the Catholic Academy of Sussex County in Sparta at the end of this school year, Msgr. McHugh was born in County Galway, Ireland, and was ordained on June 13, 1970, at St. Patrick’s College, Thurles, Ireland. He received his master’s degree from Fordham University in the Bronx, N.Y. He served at St. John’s Cathedral in Paterson as parochial vicar and then was assigned to Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Sparta, where he became a theology instructor at Pope John XXIII Regional High School, Sparta, from 1971 to 1977. He was appointed chairperson of the theology department and vice principal of the school in 1977, serving in those capacities until 1979 when he was named principal. Subsequently, he was named principal/president of Pope John XXIII High School, where he still serves. In 1993, Pope John Paul II named him a monsignor. For his dedicated service to youth, he received the diocesan Catholic Charities Caritas Award in 2009 for Advocacy. That same year, he served as grand marshal for the Sussex County St. Patrick’s Day parade. Through the years, he has assisted at parishes throughout the Diocese at weekend Masses. Most currently, he is assisting at St. Mary Parish in Denville.
Father Brendan McLoughlin
A native of County Galway, Ireland, Father McLoughlin was ordained on June 14, 1970 at All Hallows Seminary in Dublin, Ireland. In 1970, he came to the United States to serve in the Paterson Diocese and his first assignment was at St. Mary Parish in Dover. He then went on to teach at DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, with residence at St. Andrew Parish, Clifton (1975–1986). He also served at Resurrection Parish in Randolph, and Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Wayne. In 1990, he began his ministry at the Center for Clergy and Religious of St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville. He earned his doctorate in psychology in 1993, at Seton Hall University, South Orange. Included in his ministry are psychological assessments of candidates for priesthood and the permanent diaconate. He also provides family counseling for residents of Morris County. In addition to his work as a psychologist, he has also assisted at Holy Spirit, Pequannock; St. Pius X, Montville; Our Lady of the Holy Angels, Little Falls; and Notre Dame of Mount Carmel, Cedar Knolls.
Father James J. Termyna
A native of Passaic, Father Termyna was graduated from the former Holy Trinity School and the former Pope Pius XII High School, both in Passaic. He completed his priesthood studies at the former Immaculate Conception Seminary, Darlington. He was ordained to the priesthood in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson, on May 30, 1970. His first assignment was as parochial vicar of Holy Spirit Parish, Pequannock. In 1973, he was assigned to St. Pius X, Montville, where he remained until 1975, when he became parochial vicar at St. Paul Parish, Clifton. He was named director of pastoral care at Straight and Narrow, Paterson, in 1977, and then was named administrator and then pastor of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, Boonton. He also served as pastor of St. Clement Parish in Rockaway.
40 years
Father Hector Melendez
A native of Cuba, Father Melendez was ordained to the Diocese of Camagüey in his homeland on May 28, 1980. For many years, he served as parochial vicar of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish in Clifton. He also served at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Passaic. Before retiring from active ministry, he served at Our Lady of Lourdes and Our Lady of Victories parishes in Paterson.
Father Robert Wisniefski
Father Wisniefski was graduated from the former St. Mary School in Paterson and from the former Neumann Prep in Wayne. He received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from William Paterson University, also in Wayne, in 1976, and a Master of Divinity degree from Immaculate Conception Seminary in Darlington, in 1979. He was ordained on April 16, 1980, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Passaic. His first assignment was as associate pastor there and it was there he completed his diaconate internship after a summer in the Dominican Republic. He received a master’s degree from Fordham University Graduate School of Social Service in 1985, and served as administrator of Our Lady of Fatima Parish until 1986. He has been involved with — or established — many programs and organizations providing help for the homeless and the poor. He was pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Paterson and previously served as chairperson for the Bishop’s Annual Appeal. Later, he served in healthcare ministry as chaplain while in residence at Sacred Heart Church in Clifton.
25 years
Father Ruben Dario Castillo
A native of Colombia, Father Castillo currently serves as parochial vicar at Our Lady of Victories and Our Lady of Lourdes parishes in Paterson. He studied at Seminario Mayor Misioneros Xaverianos in Medellin, Colombia. He was ordained on Dec. 16, 1995, in Caldas Colombia. His first assignment was in vocations in Ecuador. He later served as pastor of a parish in Colombia. He came to the U.S. in 2001, and served as parochial vicar of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. He was later named as pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Passaic. Then he served as parochial vicar of Sacred Heart Parish in Dover.
Benedictine Father Samuel Kim
Prior of St. Paul Abbey in Newton, Father Kim entered the Waegwan Abbey of the Order of St. Benedictine in Korea, in 1985, and began his studies in philosophy and theology at Daegu Catholic University. He was ordained a priest at the abbey on Sept. 14, 1995. After ordination, he served as a postulant master and vocation director until Dec. 1999. In Jan. 2000, he came to the U.S. to begin graduate studies at St. Vincent Archabbey Seminary in Greenberg, Pa. Three years later, he was assigned to St. Paul’s, which became a dependent priory of Waegwan Abbey in 2002. Earlier this year, he became a superior.
Father Janusz Rzadca
Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Paterson, Father Rzadca was ordained to the priesthood on the Feast of the Annunciation, March 25, 1995, in Narobi, Kenya. His first years as a priest were spent in Africa, where he was chaplain of a high school in Chingola, Zambia, and a youth minister in Lilongwe, Malawi. He then came to the U.S., serving at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson for eight years. He served again overseas — this time in South America, as pastor at Sanctuario de San Joachin y Santa Ana in Santa Ana, Venezuela, and Parroquia de San Juan Evangelista in Iquitos, Peru. In 2009, he was chaplain at the former Paterson Catholic High School. Then he served at St. Therese Parish in Succasunna, and Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Whippany. In 2012, he served as chaplain at William Paterson University in Wayne, and became administrator of St. Joseph Parish in Paterson before being named its pastor.