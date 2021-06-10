HEWITT At some point in a young person’s life, he or she is asked the question, “Where are you going in life?” The question at times can seem daunting to answer, especially when there is no direction or guidance available to that person.
To help answer this age-old question for young men, the diocesan Vocations Office is offering high school students (including those who just completed eighth grade and high school) Quo Vadis, a one-day retreat on Friday, June 25 at Camp Shiloh here.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who previously served as vocations director in the Diocese of Brooklyn, will offer a talk on vocations during the retreat and he will be main celebrant of an outdoor Mass.
“A few years ago, there was a survey done that asked high school and college students to share their thoughts about ‘vocations’ when they were asked, ‘Is there a reason why you never considered a vocation to priesthood or religious life?’” the Bishop said. “The No. 1 response was, ‘Because no one ever asked (invited) me to consider it.’ Our upcoming Quo Vadis retreat is a good time to ‘ask/invite’ a young man if they have ever thought about the priesthood — and invite them to attend a fun retreat day.”
The daylong retreat will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. with an outdoor campfire and will offer outdoor and indoor activities for the young men in addition to spiritual experiences. There is no fee to attend the retreat and three meals will be served. The Knights of Columbus will be providing a barbeque lunch for those who will be participating.
Father Edward Rama, diocesan vocations director and the coordinator of the retreat, said, “The retreat house has plenty of fun things for the teens to do such as a zip line, high ropes, indoor rock climbing, archery, and a game room. The Bishop will be giving a talk at 10:30 a.m. and celebrating an outdoor Mass at 11 am. We will also be having a Holy Hour of Eucharistic Adoration with praise and worship music by Dan Ferrari, coordinator of music ministry at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison. Some of our seminarians and newly ordained priests will be assisting with presentations.”
For nearly a decade, the Quo Vadis retreat has been held in various locations around the Diocese for young men to discern their vocations, whether to the priestly, married, or single life. Over the years, Quo Vadis has born “spiritual fruit” in the Diocese, as several former retreatants entered the seminary to pursue the priesthood and several have already been ordained as priests.
At a past Quo Vadis retreat, Father Rama said, “Many of these young men might be feeling what the speakers have felt in their hearts [about God’s call], as they share their vocation journey. It is the Lord confirming that feeling. At these retreats, God always shows up and the Holy Spirit is here. These young men will be touched by God’s grace, which will enable him to speak to their hearts.”
Pastors and priests are encouraged to invite young men to the retreat and those young men interested in participating can contact their parish priest or diocesan Vocations Office.
The Bishop said, “Let us continue to pray for and encourage priestly vocations — inviting a young man to attend the Quo Vadis Retreat is a great way to do that.”
[ Information or to register: https://patersonvocations.org or email Father Edward Rama at vocations@patersondiocese.org ]