Annual Scout Sunday Mass

PATERSON On Sunday, Feb. 14, St. Valentine’s Day, Bishop Kevin Sweeney presided over the annual combined Boy Scout and Girl Scout Sunday Mass in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. At the 3 p.m. Mass, he presented Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts with various religious awards designed to help inspire and strengthen their Catholic faith.
In his homily, Bishop Sweeney said Scouts strive to live their faith through the values of Scouting, acting on St. Paul’s message in the second reading at the Mass that Christians “do everything for the glory of God” (1 Cor 10:31–11:1).
The Boy Scout Law challenges Scouts to be “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.” The Girl Scout Law urges Scouts to be honest, fair, friendly, helpful, considerate, caring, courageous, strong, responsible in their words and actions, and respectful to themselves, others, and to those in authority. It also challenges Girl Scouts to use resources wisely, make the world a better place, and be a sister to every Girl Scout, said Bishop Sweeney. He said that scouting “gives us hope” and works for “the betterment of the country.”
“The value you place on discipline and sacrifice can remind us all that we should do what we do for the glory of God,” Bishop Sweeney told the Scouts before the award ceremony at the end of Mass. “I’m happy to be with you this afternoon. I congratulate you, your parents, and your leaders,” he said.
Bishop Sweeney presented the following religious awards to the Girl Scouts: Family of God and Spirit Alive. The Boy Scouts received the Ad Altare Dei (“To the Altar of God”) medal, and the Pope Pius XII Pillars of Faith medal.
The Family of God Program is the official religious recognition program of the Catholic Church in the U.S. This program is offered to children ages 7–9, enrolled in Girl Scouting. The purpose of the program is to help children discover the presence of God in their daily lives as members of their family and their parish.
Recipients were Catherine Glodde and Claire Glodde, Assumption, Morristown.
The Spirit Alive Award Program is the official religious recognition program of the Catholic Church in the United States for the Senior Level Girl Scout. The program was designed to assist the young woman in discovering how the Holy Spirit moves within her life, calling her to a greater participation in the ministry of the Church.
Recipients were: Michelle Cheng, the Chapel, Lincoln Park; Caroline Budesheim, Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, Pequannock; Nicole Ann Chavez, Victoria Mary Chavez, Amber Dericks, Asha Winn and Priya Winn, Holy Spirit, Pequannock; and Samantha Seeber and Lauren Scienski, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Pompton Plains.
The Ad Altare Dei emblem (To the Altar of God) is given to Catholic Scouts who have been registered in Boy Scouts for at least six months, have completed sixth grade and fulfilled the requirements in the workbook based on the seven Sacraments.
Recipients were: Joseph Panepinto, Troop 30, St. Anthony, Hawthorne; Ciaran Bowler, Brandan Critchley and Rory Lago, Troop 34, Assumption, Morristown; Mia Rizzo and Zoe Rizzo, Troop 1150, St. Michael, Netcong; Katelin Hanifan, Troop 1150, Our Lady of the Lake, Sparta; Brianna Brady and Bridget Brady, Troop 1150, St. Kateri Tekakwitha, Sparta; and Patrick Bubniak, Troop 49, St. John Vianney, Stockholm.
The Pope Pius XII emblem is given to Scouts of high school age who are members of a Scout Troop or Venture Crew and have completed the five-step unit program.
Recipients were Andrew Mathews, Wyatt Mathews and Liam Reilly, Troop 23, St. Andrew the Apostle, Clifton.
The Pillars of Faith Award is given to Scouts who have completed all four religious emblems in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts: Light of Christ, Parvuli Dei, Ad Altare Dei, and Pope Pius XII.
Recipients were Andrew Mathews, Wyatt Mathews and Liam Reilly, Troop 23, St. Andrew the Apostle, Clifton.
Two Cub Scout awards were presented in the local parishes. One was The Light of Christ Award, which helps Tiger and Wolf Cubs, grades 1 and 2, develop a personal relationship with Jesus. With the parent’s active assistance and participation in this program, it is hoped that the Cub Scout will come to see Jesus as his friend.
Recipients were Dyllan Lyttle, Pack 69, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Boonton; Ryan Gerdes, Grayson Valdeon-Anderson and Conor Velasquez, Pack 201, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Boonton; Luca Esposito, Rafael Saldajno, Soren Song, and Daniel Wiklinski, Pack 21, St. Philip the Apostle, Clifton; Nolan Conway, Frankie Donlon, Enzo Moralos, Matteo Pedalino, and Marcel Porros, Pack 34, Assumption, Morristown, and Anthony Brost, Pack 31, St. Bonaventure, Paterson.
The other award presented at parishes was The Parvuli Dei emblem, which helps Cub Scouts registered in the Bear and Webelos program, grades 3 to 5, explore a range of activities to discover the presence of God in their daily lives as members of their families and parishes and to develop a good, positive self-image through the contributions they can make to the group or community.
Recipients were Alexander Goodell, Ian Johnson, Kevin Johnson, and Alec Shannon, Pack 69, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Boonton; Luca Campanelli, Evan Canova, Benjamin Schlitt, and John Schlitt, Pack 201, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Boonton; Peter Calvi, Domenico Esposito, and George Leinas, Pack 21, St. Philip the Apostle, Clifton; Ryan Cahili, Rocco Gallo, Ryan Goncalves, and John Huber, Pack 747, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Flanders; Henry Collins, Ian Kehoe, Patrick Keown, Zachary Kunzweiler, Connor Leary, Aris Morales Jr., Paul Nielsen, Eleanor Nielsen, Carlo Pedalino, Camilo Porras, and Lorenzo Scola, Pack 34, Assumption, Morristown; Sophie Herbes, Pack 513, Christ the King, New Vernon; Andre Kuchavik, Pack 69, St. Catherine, Mountain Lakes; and Quinn Bell, Pack 276, St. Cecilia, Rockaway.