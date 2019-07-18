Annual Serra Club Mass, dinner

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli served as main celebrant of the annual Serra Club Mass to honor seminarians, newly ordained priests and retiring priests, held at St. Gerard Majella Church here recently. The 6:30 p.m. liturgy was followed by a dinner at the Brownstone, also in Paterson.
The annual event, hosted by the Serra Club of Paterson whose members are professional businessmen and women, is dedicated to fostering vocations and help fund seminarian education. The Diocesan chapter was formed in 1958.