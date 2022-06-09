Annual Serra Club Mass, dinner honors priests, seminarians

PATERSON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney served as main celebrant of the annual Serra Club Mass to honor seminarians, newly ordained priests and retiring priests, held in St. Gerard Majella Church here May 31. The evening liturgy was followed by a dinner at the Brownstone, also in Paterson.
The annual event, hosted by the Serra Club of Paterson, whose members are professional businessmen and women, is dedicated to fostering vocations and to help fund seminarian education. The diocesan chapter was formed in 1958.