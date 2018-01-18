Annual Young Adult Mass

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop presides at annual Mass with young adults; presents Vivere Christus Est Award to couple

MADISON Bishop Serratelli was the main celebrant and homilist for the annual Mass with the Young Adult Ministry of St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Center for Evangelization at Bayley-Ellard on Jan. 14 for the Second Sunday of Ordinary Time in the chapel of the center.



Concelebrating the 11 a.m. Mass were Father Paul Manning, St. Paul’s executive director and diocesan vicar for evangelization; Father Kevin Corcoran, vice chancellor of the Diocese and the Bishop’s priest-secretary; and Msgr. Geno Sylva, St. Paul’s former director, who helped establish the evangelization center under Bishop Serratelli. Msgr. Sylva recently returned from working at the Vatican. St. Paul’s music ministry led hymns of praise during the liturgy.



At the Mass, Bishop Serratelli, with Father Manning, presented Tommy and Monique MacKinnon, members of St. Paul’s Young Adults, with the diocesan Vivere Christus Est Award, which the Diocese bestows on local Catholics for their faithful service to the Church. The couple was not able to attend the awards ceremony in May at St. Philip the Apostle Church, Clifton.

