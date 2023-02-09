Annulments: The Paterson Diocesan Tribunal is here to help

Sometimes, even though a man and a woman enter a marriage with the best of intentions and great hopefulness for the future, it may end badly. Thankfully, the Roman Catholic Church has a process to determine if a marriage that ended badly may be declared invalid. And, if the marriage that ended badly is declared invalid, both the husband and wife can enter into another marriage with a person more suitable to be his/her partner for life.
The Catholic Church determines if a marriage is either valid or invalid by employing an annulment process.
How does this all work?
Here are some answers to common questions about the annulment process, which is handled by the Paterson Diocesan Tribunal.
Who can apply for an annulment process? Anyone who has been married and then received a decree of a civil divorce can apply. Sometimes, the former spouse also voluntarily participates in the process.
What documents do you need to begin the process? A copy of your marriage certificate, a copy of your civil divorce decree, the completion of a petition, and a written detail history of your relationship with your former spouse, sent to our Diocesan Tribunal are all that is needed to begin. A local parish priest can assist you in completing the petition and spousal history.
Are there others I can name to assist in the process? Yes, absolutely! They would be your witnesses. The best witnesses would be those who knew you and your former spouse before the failed marriage actually began.
What is the length of time from the beginning to the end of the annulment process? Ordinarily, the length of time is about 18 months. However, occasionally it is less.
What about my children? Will that be considered illegitimate if my marriage is annulled? Unfortunately, there is a misunderstanding about that aspect of the annulment process. An annulment granted for a failed marriage does not impact the legitimacy of the children whatsoever.
What is the administrative fee? The fee for the time and effort for all the administrative work done from start to finish is $600. Only if it seems necessary to increase the hope for a successful outcome, an assessment fee for the assistance of an expert witness, such as a Court-appointed psychologist, is asked. He would pen a document after reading through the testimonies and affidavits. The assessment fee is $200.
I wish not to experience the pain of recalling uncomfortable memories of the failed marriage. Is it possible the annulment process will help me in that regard? Yes, the annulment process has the potential to provide healing. Many men and women who have participated in the annulment process by providing their testimonies have shared they experienced curing of lingering hurts deeply felt due to their failed marriage.
How can I find out more details about the annulment process? Visit our tribunal’s website or you are welcome to call 973-777-8818, ext. 226/229.
Be certain each member of the staff of your Diocesan Tribunal would be very privileged to help you in any way. We will journey with you along every step of the annulment process. Call or write today to begin. It may be exactly what you need!