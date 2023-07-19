Annulments: The Paterson Diocesan Tribunal is here to help

FATHER MARC
MANCINI
Sometimes, even though a man and a woman enter a marriage with the best of intentions and great hopefulness for the future, it may end badly. Thankfully, the Roman Catholic Church has a process to determine if a marriage that ended badly may be declared invalid. And, if the marriage that ended badly is declared invalid, both the husband and wife can enter into another marriage with a person more suitable to be his/her partner for life.
The Catholic Church determines if a marriage is either valid or invalid by employing an annulment process.
How does this all work?
Here are some answers to common questions about the annulment process, which is handled by the Paterson Diocesan Tribunal.
Who can apply for an annulment process? Anyone who has been married and then received a decree of a civil divorce can apply. Sometimes, the former spouse also voluntarily participates in the process.
What documents do you need to begin the process? A copy of your marriage certificate, a copy of your civil divorce decree, the completion of a petition, and a written detailed history of your relationship with your former spouse, sent to our Diocesan Tribunal are all that is needed to begin. A local parish priest can assist you in completing the petition and spousal history.
Are there others I can name to assist in the process? Yes, absolutely! They would be your witnesses. The best witnesses would be those who knew you and your former spouse before the failed marriage actually began.
What is the length of time from the beginning to the end of the annulment process? Ordinarily, the length of time is about 18 months. However, occasionally it is less.
What about my children? Will that be considered illegitimate if my marriage is annulled? Unfortunately, there is a misunderstanding about that aspect of the annulment process. An annulment granted for a failed marriage does not impact the legitimacy of the children whatsoever.
What is the administrative fee? The fee for the time and effort for all the administrative work done from start to finish is $600. Only if it seems necessary to increase the hope for a successful outcome, an assessment fee for the assistance of an expert witness, such as a Court-appointed psychologist, is asked. He would pen a document after reading through the testimonies and affidavits. The assessment fee is $200.
I wish not to experience the pain of recalling uncomfortable memories of the failed marriage. Is it possible the annulment process will help me in that regard? Yes, the annulment process has the potential to provide healing. Many men and women who have participated in the annulment process by providing their testimonies have shared they experienced curing of lingering hurts deeply felt due to their failed marriage.
How can I find out more details about the annulment process? Visit our tribunal’s website at https://www.patersondiocese.org. Or, you are welcome to call 973-777-8818, ext. 226/229.
Be certain each member of the staff of your Diocesan Tribunal would be very privileged to help you in any way. We will journey with you along every step of the annulment process. Call or write today to begin. It may be exactly what you need!
A veces, aunque un hombre y una mujer entren en un matrimonio con las mejores intenciones y una gran esperanza para el futuro, puede terminar mal. Afortunadamente, la Iglesia Católica Romana tiene un proceso para determinar si el matrimonio que terminó mal, puede ser declarado inválido. Y, si el matrimonio que terminó mal es declarado inválido, tanto el esposo como la esposa pueden contraer otro matrimonio con una persona más adecuada para ser su pareja de por vida.
La Iglesia Católica determina si un matrimonio es válido o inválido empleando un proceso de anulación. Las siguientes son algunas preguntas, luego respuestas, sobre un proceso de anulación en el tribunal diocesano de Paterson.
¿Quién puede solicitar un proceso de anulación? Cualquier persona que haya estado casada, luego recibió un decreto de divorcio civil, puede solicitarlo. A veces, el ex cónyuge también participa voluntariamente en el proceso.
¿Qué documentos necesita para iniciar el proceso? Una copia de su certificado de matrimonio, una copia de su decreto de divorcio civil, completar una petición y un historial detallado escrito de su relación con su ex cónyuge, para nuestro tribunal diocesano es todo lo que se necesita para comenzar su proceso.
¿Hay otros que a quien pueda nombrar para ayudar en el proceso? ¡Sí, absolutamente! Ellos serían sus testigos. Los mejores testigos serían aquellos que le conocieron a usted y a su ex cónyuge antes de que comenzara el matrimonio fallido.
¿Cuánto tiempo desde el principio hasta el final para el proceso de anulación? Normalmente, el período de tiempo es de unos dieciocho meses, sin embargo, ocasionalmente puede ser menos.
¿Qué pasa con mis hijos? ¿Se considerarán ilegítimos si se anula el matrimonio? Desafortunadamente, hay un malentendido sobre ese aspecto del proceso de anulación. Una anulación concedida por un matrimonio fallido no afecta en absoluto la legitimidad de los hijos.
¿Cuál es la tasa administrativa o costo? La tarifa por el tiempo y el esfuerzo de todo el trabajo administrativo realizado de principio a fin es de seiscientos dólares. Solo si parece necesario aumentar la esperanza de un resultado exitoso, una tarifa de evaluación por la asistencia de un testigo experto, como un psicólogo designado por el Tribunal. Este escribiría un documento, después de leer los testimonios y las declaraciones juradas. La tarifa de evaluación sería de doscientos dólares.
Deseo no experimentar el dolor de recordar recuerdos incómodos del matrimonio fallido. ¿Es posible que el proceso de anulación me ayude en ese sentido? Sí, el proceso de anulación tiene el potencial de proporcionar sanación. Muchos hombres y mujeres que han participado en el proceso de anulación al proporcionar sus testimonios han compartido que experimentaron la curación de heridas persistentes profundamente sentidas debido a su matrimonio fallido.
¿Cómo puedo encontrar más detalles sobre el proceso de anulación? Vea el sitio web de nuestro Tribunal en https://www.patersondiocese.org. O bien, puede llamar al 973-777-8818 ext. 226/229.
De por seguro de que cada miembro del personal de su tribunal diocesano tendría el privilegio de ayudarle de todos los modos. Viajaremos con usted a lo largo de cada paso del proceso de anulación. Llame o escriba, hoy, para comenzar. Podría ser exactamente lo que necesita.