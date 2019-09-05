CLIFTON As a person faces his or her final moments on Earth, volunteers are needed to be a compassionate presence for the dying. Because of this, a ministry to serve these gravely ill patients and their families is in the beginning stages in the Paterson Diocese with the launching of the St. Joseph’s Apostolate for the Sick and Dying.
Father Marc Mancini, pastor of St. James of the Marches Parish in Totowa, who also serves in the Diocesan Tribunal Office, has been coordinating this effort with lay volunteer Mayme Puccio. On Aug. 22, the two led a meeting at the Diocesan Pastoral Center here attended by about 24 parish leaders, comprising of pastors, pastoral associates, religious and laypersons from all over the Diocese, who have the hope to begin this ministry at their parishes or affirm the work they have already been doing for the terminally ill. At the meeting, leaders discussed the timeliness for this apostolate due to the recent passage of the “Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act” on Aug. 1, which allows healthcare professionals to administer life-ending drugs to the gravely ill.
Father Mancini said, “The purpose of this apostolate is for men and women of the Church to pray and support our brothers and sisters during the grave period of dying. When the person’s pilgrimage on Earth is nearing an end, the members of the apostolate will be present so the dying person’s transition into eternal life is spiritually enriched.”
At the meeting, many of the Church leaders shared their personal experiences of being present for those who are dying and their families.
Puccio lit a candle at the start of the meeting in honor of St. Jacinta Marto, one of the children the Blessed Mother appeared to at Fatima, who was ill from the Spanish flu epidemic and died alone far away from her family in a Lisbon hospital. Puccio said, “We remember Jacinta during this meeting and we are here for her now since she died alone. We also think about those who we may encounter that they are not alone when they reach their final hours.”
Margaret O’Neil of St. Francis Parish in the Haskell section of Wanaque attended the meeting and shared her experiences in serving the sick and dying. She believes serving the dying is a vocation and said, “In doing this type of work for the sick, I see that the reality is that God has called us to do it.”
Because of the sensitive nature of the ministry, volunteers must receive proper training to serve those who are dying and their families. One of the parish leaders recalled being at the bedside of a sick man, who did not want his family around when his hour of death came. Those in the apostolate serve an even more important role in situations like that to ensure the dying are not alone. A discernment to volunteer in this type of ministry should take place.
Father Mancini said, “The prior experiences, feelings, fears, hopes and basic understanding of the area in which a person plans to volunteer are an integral part of a discernment process. The discernment interview process allows for open communication on the part of the applicant and the pastor or his delegate for pastoral care. Dialogue centered on the focus of the ministry skills required, understanding and comfort of the applicant in the areas of aging, dying and death.”
In order to volunteer, a person should consider if they feel more comfortable in a private home or at a hospital or nursing home facility. Another area a volunteer needs to consider is the age of a patient and how comfortable they would feel serving a terminally-ill child and his or her family.
Representatives of Grace Healthcare Services, a hospice care service, based in Edison, which has locations throughout the Paterson Diocese, attended the meeting and offered to provide training for parishes, which have people interested in volunteering. They also discussed several complementary therapy programs, which include aromatherapy, massage, music, guided imagery and touch therapies.
There will be another meeting to continue discussing the apostolate with the goal to have the St. Joseph’s Apostolate in every parish.
Puccio said, “This apostolate ultimately allows us to grant the final wishes of those who are dying. Whether it’s saying the rosary with them or simply just to hold their hands, we are there to ensure those who are dying experience the Catholic way of death with dignity.”