Appeal donors help future priests

CLIFTON Without priests, there would be no Mass and without the Mass, there would be no Eucharist for the faithful to receive. This is a situation faced by many Catholics in mission lands where receiving the Eucharist is often rare.
Fortunately, in the Paterson Diocese in the past decade and a half, almost 90 men have been ordained to the priesthood, ensuring the mission of Christ will continue for generations to come. It is through the great efforts of the faithful who support seminarian education and vocations that there has been a steady growth.
Currently 31 men are preparing for the priesthood for the Paterson Diocese, studying in seminaries around the country and around the world. Next month, Deacon Manuel Cuellar will be ordained and in 2020, five men are expected to be called to be ordained to the priesthood.
With so many men studying to be priests, the opportunity for diocesan seminarians to be educated and fully prepared to serve as priests, relies on the help of the laity. Because of this, seminarian education is one of the beneficiaries of the 2019 Bishop’s Annual Appeal.
Under the theme, “For I was hungry…”, the 2019 Bishop’s Annual Appeal not only supports seminarians studying for the priesthood but also diocesan Catholic Charities agencies; urban elementary school support; priest’s healthcare needs and Nazareth Village, the priests’ retirement residence. Parishes can also benefit with the opportunity to receive a parish rebate. Half of the amount received over the parish goal is returned to the parish for its own needs. This year, because of a massive fire that destroyed the halfway house at Straight and Narrow, 10 percent of funds raised for the 2019 BAA will be used toward the rebuilding efforts.
Last year, the Diocese allocated $1.2 million to help fund the cost of seminarian education. Funds from the BAA helped pay for tuition, books, retreat costs, room and board and other related expenses.
For Francis Lennie, a homegrown vocation who grew up in the Paterson Diocese, his calling to the priesthood was one he heard over time through the priests that God has put in his life. His home parish is St. Pius X in Montville. “From my current pastor, Father Mark Olenowski, to my high school chaplain, Father Peter Clarke, or Msgr. Raymond Kupke and Father Joe Garbarino — all these priests and many more have encouraged me by the way they lived their priesthood. Their example to me has made me discern that the Lord is calling me to share in that same life and be a beacon of hope for a world that needs it.”
He was baptized at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Flanders and received his First Communion and Confirmation at St. Pius X. Lennie has attended Catholic schools in the Diocese his entire life, graduating from the former St. Pius X School and DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne. He considers receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation a major event in his life. “I felt the Holy Spirit come upon me and it started my journey to understand God’s call for me,” he told The Beacon. “Along with my family, my parish community at St. Pius X has been another source of encouragement and strength as I have been discerning my vocation.”
Seminarians experience long days of study during the week along with times of prayer and Mass. They also have meetings throughout the week with spiritual directors, formation advisers and small group formation. Many times, seminarians also help at local parishes to serve God’s people through various ministries on the weekend. Because of their demanding schedule, some are unable to work to pay for their tuition entirely. There are some seminarians who do work as part of financial aid with a seminary, which is only a small amount.
Currently in his third year of theology at the Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, Lennie said, “Life at the seminary is similar to that of a college student but the biggest difference is the communal prayer schedule we follow. Also, along with the class schedule, which I am taking six classes at the moment — Pauline Literature, Luke and Acts, Catholic Social Teaching, Preaching Practicum, Apologetics, The Trinity — we are required to do apostolic work. I have been working at St. Joseph Hospital in Paterson and have worked at the parish. We all get house jobs and this year I serve as a sacristan, schola cantorum, just a fancy way of saying choir, and I am also vice president of the seminary.”
Lennie said, “I understand how many sacrifices parishioners have made to contribute to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, so I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all of you. I want you to know that I pray for you and I look forward to the day when I can serve you as your priest.”
This weekend, Oct. 19-20, is Pledge Commitment Week in all parishes in the Diocese. Parishioners, if they have not done so already, will have the opportunity to make their pledge to the BAA at the Mass that they attend this weekend.
