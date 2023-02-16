Are you ready for Lent? Have you considered Daily Mass?

(Part 2)
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
I recalled writing a column last year encouraging readers to consider attending daily Mass, and I thought that I had written it in anticipation of the Season of Lent. I was a little surprised when I looked back in my files and realized that I had used the same title that was in my mind when I thought about writing a column in anticipation of Lent in this year of 2023. I thought about choosing a different title but then decided that some things are “worth repeating,” which led to my adding: (Part 2). You might also call this “Same title, different column.”
So, I offer to you, again, these two questions: “Are you ready for Lent?” and “Have you considered Daily Mass?” Let us consider them one at a time. I hope that you are reading this column in the days before Ash Wednesday, which falls on Feb. 22 this year.
When we consider the question of whether we are ready for Lent, many may think about deciding what to “give up” for Lent. The way we think about what we may choose to “give up” for Lent is probably impacted by many factors: the year of our birth, the family in which we were raised, our ethnic background, where we went to school, and our “goals” for Lent, just to name a few. While there are definitely generational differences in the way we think about giving something up for Lent, there is plenty of evidence that many teenagers and young adults still do take that question and commitment very seriously. This leads me to a suggestion for families that a good way to get ready for Lent is to have a conversation about preparing for Lent. There are some who prefer to keep it to themselves and not tell anyone what they are giving up for Lent, which is OK, but having a “spiritual conversation,” especially as a family, is a way that we can help and encourage one another.
As I said, many may consider being “ready for Lent” to mean no more than deciding what to “give up,” but we should give our Lenten preparation some quality time and reflection. “Giving something up” (also known as “fasting”) is only one of the three spiritual practices that the Church and the Ash Wednesday Gospel (Mt. 6:1–6, 16–18) invite us to consider. In addition to fasting, we should consider prayer and almsgiving as we prepare for Lent. So, in addition to thinking about what we will “give up,” we should also consider some special time or form of prayer that we will commit to for the 40 days of Lent. The Rosary, praying with the Scriptures (the Bible), the Stations of the Cross, daily Lenten reflections, or dedicating a certain amount of time to prayer each day are just a few of many ways to pray during Lent.
What about almsgiving? One definition of almsgiving is: (in historical or religious contexts) the practice of giving money or food to poor people. “Operation Rice Bowl” is one example of many ways in which many generous people dedicated themselves to making donations, small and large, each day during Lent and then donating the total amount to help the poor and hungry through the work of Catholic Relief Services. As we approach Lent this year, we know of the devastating earthquake that has caused the deaths of more than 30,000 people in Turkey and Syria. There are hundreds of thousands who have lost their homes and are in need of food, clothing, and shelter. Helping those people would surely be one good way to direct our almsgiving for Lent this year.
There is a great number of resources, information, and suggestions that are available online to help someone who is trying to prepare for Lent. I would offer two recommendations. First, Father Mike Schmitz, (the host of The Bible in a Year and The Catechism in a Year), gives an excellent presentation in an eight-minute video available on YouTube in which he talks about preparing for Lent and making some personal choices about doing some kind of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving towards the goal of a “spiritually fruitful Lent.” Here is a link to that video.
For those who may not be “fans” of technology or might be unfamiliar with “Googling” or “apps,” podcasts, and the like, I do understand. At the same time, I would like to mention or let you know about an “app” that is becoming very popular. It is called the “Hallow App.” While you may not subscribe to it or use it, I would encourage you to, at least, look it up online, so you can see their presentation: Lent 2023: The Complete Guide to the Catholic Season of Lent. This presentation on the “Hallow App” is an example of a place “where new meets old.” On this “App,” which uses the latest technology, there is a wonderful summary of all the Lenten traditions and practices of the Church and concise definitions, explaining what the practices mean and how they developed in our tradition. There are also multiple resources to help with prayer during Lent. Here is a link.
In my column last year, I said: “… it is my personal belief that attending daily Mass (and receiving Communion) is one of the most “underrated” or under-appreciated ‘secrets’ of the spiritual life. I am not sure why we don’t encourage it more for those who are striving to grow and mature in Faith …” For this reason, I would like to ask, again this year, have you (or would you) consider trying to attend Mass each day during Lent? As I mentioned last year, I am aware that, on the practical level, it may not be possible for some to find a way to attend Mass every day. It is still something to think about and consider. Lent could be the perfect time to consider whether it might be possible to “find a way”?
If you are not able to get to Mass every day, could you possibly attend 1, 2, or 3 days during the week, in addition to Sunday Mass? I hope it is obvious, but if you are reading this column and you are not attending Mass every Sunday (or Saturday evening), then a great thing to do during Lent would be to make a commitment to attend Sunday Mass during Lent, continue after Easter and for the rest of your life. This is another reason why it can be helpful to ask one another, “Are you ready for Lent?” Or, “Have you decided not only what you are going to give up but what you are going to do for Lent?” Saint Paul reminds us in the second reading for the Mass of Ash Wednesday, “Behold, now is a very acceptable time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2). Lent is a favored time of renewal. What better way for our hearts to be renewed than by participating in the mysteries of our salvation each week?
Asking these questions about our Lenten preparations might lead some to decide that they will try to attend Mass every day during Lent or that they will try to attend “daily Mass” on one, two, or three days (in addition to Sunday) during the week. If the questions or conversation (or column) leads someone to begin going (back) to Mass every Sunday (or Saturday night), that would be wonderful as well. As we get “ready for Lent,” let us prayerfully consider fasting, prayer, and almsgiving, and let us consider daily (and Sunday) Mass.