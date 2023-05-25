As new deacons, they become ‘stewards of God’s mysteries’

Two diocesan seminarians couldn’t contain their joy and enthusiasm on May 20 after Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney ordained them to the diaconate in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. This traditional rite brought these men closer to the long-awaited step of being ordained as priests of the Paterson Diocese next year.
Bishop Sweeney ordained Rev. Mr. Sebastián Muñoz Chavarría of Colombia and Rev. Mr. Joseph Samuel DeMarzo III of Madison as deacons during a Mass steeped in the rich traditions of the Church. Both deacons have completed their third year of theological seminary and will serve in a parish of the diocese as deacons in their upcoming fourth and final year of study. In his homily, the bishop urged the two new deacons to “do the will of God from your hearts.”
Afterward, Rev. Mr. Muñoz called the moment of ordination “a great blessing.” He spoke about his long journey: starting his priestly studies in his native Colombia, studying English after coming to the United States, and now continuing his studies at Immaculate Conception Seminary in South Orange.
“This [ordination] is not just a gift of grace to me but to the universal Church, the Church of Paterson, and our communities. God’s love and perseverance keep me faithful to my vocation,” Rev. Mr. Muñoz said.
Rev. Mr. DeMarzo told The Beacon, “I have always tried to be what Christ wants me to be, do what he wants me to do, and say what he wants me to say as an instrument of his word.”
“Now I get to do those things from the sacramental graces that are coming from ordination,” said Rev. Mr. DeMarzo, who studies at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md. “Already, I can’t wait for the priesthood.”
In his homily, Bishop Sweeney listed a deacon’s responsibilities: to proclaim the Gospel, dispense the Eucharist, give instruction in holy doctrine, prepare for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, bring viaticum to the dying, and preside over baptisms, marriages, funerals, and public prayer. A deacon also carries out acts of charity in the name of the bishop or the pastor.
“Now, you are not only to be a hearer of the Gospel but also its minister. You are now a steward of God’s mysteries. Do not allow yourself to be turned away from the hope of the Gospel,” Bishop Sweeney told the two deacons in his homily. “We face many challenges and crises in the Church and in our culture, which is becoming more and more post-Christian. By your lives, be an example of the Gospel, which you are not only to hear but also to serve. Also, be an instrument of unity, peace, and healing.”
A diverse congregation of well-wishers attended the ordination Mass in St. John’s, the Mother Church of the diocese. Many priests concelebrated with the Bishop. Some of Mr. Muñoz’s family members in Colombia joined worshipers in the cathedral on livestream. Prayers, readings, and hymns were in English and Spanish.
In his closing remarks, Bishop Sweeney thanked those who have supported and encouraged these newest deacons, including their family, friends, priests, religious, parishioners, and their seminary communities.
“Today, we thank God for our brothers, Sebastián and Joseph. We also thank them for their courage and generosity in responding to the Lord’s call.”