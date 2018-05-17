Ascension Thursday Mass

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Mass for Holy Day at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Rockaway

ROCKAWAY Bishop Serratelli visited Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish here on May 10 to serve as main celebrant and homilist at the noon Mass for Ascension Thursday on the 40th day of Easter. It commemorates Jesus’ ascension into heaven and is a Holy Day of Obligation for all Catholics.



Concelebrating the Mass were Father Zig Peplowski, pastor of Sacred Heart and St. Cecilia Parish, also in Rockaway; Father Cerilo Javinez, a parochial vicar at both parishes; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary. Assisting was Deacon Matt Darlak, who anticipates Bishop Serratelli ordaining him to the priesthood on Saturday, May 26 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson.