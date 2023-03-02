Ash Wednesday at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center

Bishop Sweeney celebrated Mass in the chapel of St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, the first day of Lent. Concelebrating was Father Alexander Wilder Londono, a chaplain at St. Joseph’s. Assisting was Deacon Lawrence J. Duffy. The bishop blessed the ashes before he and Father Londono distributed them on the heads of employees during the Mass. Afterward, Bishop Sweeney visited patients’ rooms to give them ashes and pray with them. Pictured receiving ashes in their rooms from the Bishop are Angela Paz Borjas and Gilma C. Gonzalez, both from Paterson.