Ash Wednesday Masses in Branchville

On Feb. 22, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presided over two Masses on Ash Wednesday at Our Lady Queen of Peace (OLQP) Parish in Branchville. He celebrated a Mass in English at 6 p.m. Father Philip-Michael Tangorra, pastor, concelebrated with Deacon Vincent Ricciardi assisting. Then the bishop presided over a Mass in Spanish at 7:30 p.m. Concelebrating the Mass were Father Tangorra and Father Johan Serrano. Father Serrano is chaplain to the diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry, who presides over a Mass in Spanish at OLQP at noon on Sundays.