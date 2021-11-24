Assault on religious liberty

RICHARD A. SOKERKA
The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty released its third annual Religious Freedom index report Nov. 17, which serves as a comprehensive study of Americans’ perspectives and views on religious freedom.
Becket says its analysis of the survey data demonstrates that support for religious freedom has reached a three-year high, based on a “composite” score devised by the group.
“Support for religious liberty in America in 2021 is alive and well,” the report reads.
However, the Biden Administration is oblivious to the report’s findings, showing just how out of touch it is with the American public on this issue as it launches yet another attack on religious freedom.
As the index report was released, it was reported that the Biden Administration has the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) developing new regulations for U.S. health-care law in close consultation with a coalition of activist groups intent on imposing an abortion, end-of-life, and sexual-health agenda without the religious-freedom exceptions that lawmakers and the courts have previously granted.
The new regulations not only have the potential for adverse effects on Catholic employers, but also could prove devastating to Catholic health-care providers, including Catholic hospitals that care for one in six hospital patients in the United States.
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra is working to revoke the authority of the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) to prevent violations of religious freedom. An OCR memo states that the HHS has indicated that the Biden Administration wants to revoke the previous administration’s policies governing religious liberty, including conscience rights.
Doug Wilson, CEO of the Catholic Benefits Association, whose membership includes 71 dioceses, representing about a third of the U.S. dioceses and eparchies, and more than 1,000 affiliated members, said, if HHS were to promulgate these changes, “It would effectively remove all religious considerations from issues around life, family, marriage, the very nature of men and women.”
Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the board of Catholic Benefits Association, criticized “people who are unaccountable to the electorate” who would consider making such “far-sweeping changes and engaging in what appears to be social engineering.”
The archbishop said the First Amendment sought to protect religious belief and practice “from heavy-handed governmental intervention” by allowing people to follow their conscience and their religious and ethical values. “When you attack the very idea of religious freedom, as contrary to the First Amendment, you’re really putting everybody’s freedom at risk,” he said. “Freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, all these fundamental freedoms, really travel together.”
As our religious liberty is threatened once again by this Administration that has been openly hostile and tone deaf to this issue from day one, it is time for people of faith in one voice to stand up for their freedoms that this Administration is trying to eliminate at every turn.