Assisting veterans

PATERSON Among some of those the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are veterans, who are particularly vulnerable to both health and economic difficulties. Many veterans at risk are facing homelessness, lack of adequate health care and delays in receiving financial support.
Amid the pandemic, diocesan Catholic Charities’ Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) Program has continued to assist those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. SSVF is directing them to many local resources on unemployment benefits; readjustment counseling services; U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) programs and, if needed, hospice care through Vitas.
Scott Miliken, CEO of diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Paterson does immense work and provides vast services for those in need. We are so grateful to veterans who have bravely served our country, and are proud to give back to them. This is a critical and unprecedented time and we are working tirelessly to assure that no veteran is forgotten amidst this crisis. I thank Catholic Charities’ SSVF staff and all of those who support this critical program for their continued support.”
Even before the pandemic, a significant mission for the SSVF program was to provide housing to veterans with very low income who are literally homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Through the program, veterans and their families are provided a range of supportive services designed to promote housing stability.
“I have been working with the SSVF department since 2018 and I have seen our agency go above and beyond for our clients in many ways to not only provide them with housing but to building independence and strength to become one with our society,” said Madeleine Angeles, SSVF case manager. “The SSVF is still here to help our veterans in need and a virus will not stop us from serving those who have served us.”
Many in this department have been working remotely from home. “This has many challenges such as the inability to physically transport clients; some do not have the accessibility to a computer or a scanner to submit certain documentations. Some housing opportunities have been put on hold, keeping our homeless vets waiting for hope of a new beginning,” Angeles said.
With technology, Catholic Charities and local agencies and governmental departments including the VA have implemented new ideas and services to move further in assisting the homeless veteran population to keep them safe through emergency housing services, food donations, transportation services, intense case management and more. The outreach team is still delivering clothing in emergencies. Most veteran clients are being contacted two times a week to monitor their case management needs and help reduce their stress levels.
David Pearson, assistant director of the SSVF, said, “We are staying connected with our veteran provider community by holding virtual veteran stakeholder groups. It is important to stay current with the changes happening within the provider community so we remain aware on how to best serve and provide proper referrals for our veteran clients’ needs. Some of our partners have provided masks for Catholic Charities and food gift cards for our veteran families. We remain grateful for our friendship with the veteran community during this hard time.”
Aside from seeking housing assistance, many veterans have reached out for employment resources such as opportunities, training and benefits. More than 1 million unemployment claims have been filed in the state.
While having to work remotely has had some challenges, Sean Enright, case manager for the SSVF, said, “Without the distractions of commuting from place to place, as a case manager, you’re completely focused on the clients that you do have and have multiple points of contact with them. It is easier to have your people focus when you are in constant contact with them. Because of technology we can all get together virtually to discuss anything.”
For any new clients who have sought assistance from Catholic Charities, SSVF has been provided with new guidelines that can better prepare people to remain stably housed with extended rental assistance. Catholic Charities is one of the few agencies that can help people by providing assistance with utilities, rent, shelter in hotels and other resources readily available.
Enright told The Beacon about how he is currently assisting a veteran. “I enrolled a client with a plan in place. She is safe in a hotel and together we are discussing housing. This pandemic has trimmed the fat from travel but there hasn’t been anyone lost from contact.”
With all face-to-face VA Claims Clinics suspended until further notice, the VA is conducting telephone claim clinics. Vet Centers, which are VA community-based readjustment counseling services for veterans and families, are also available to veterans who have a copy of their DD-214 paperwork. Most sessions are via phone or video to ensure the safety of clients and staff.
The department has continued to receive and give donations to veterans in need like gift cards and clothing. Sherina Caban, outreach worker for the SSVF, said, “The experience is a little less personable than what we’re used to because of social distancing guidelines, but I always send a text showing our appreciation for our donors or providing our veterans with reassurance that we’re here for them during this tough time.”
For anyone who would like to assist veterans during the pandemic, Pearson said, “Please continue to support Catholic Charities Veterans Services and the SOSVETS unmet needs fund. I believe the challenge for us in the near future when things open up, we are going to have a lot of families who will be several months behind in rent and utility payments. As always, we plan to be there helping meet the needs of our veteran families. We can only do that with the support of our faith community.”
Due to the pandemic, the SSVF’s annual Stakeholders Breakfast fundraiser to support the department was canceled on March 29 and rescheduled for Sept. 9 at the Brownstone in Paterson.
“I would like to give thanks to those collaborated agencies who have been doing the same to get the jobs done and helping our veterans during this strenuous time, such as HUD-Vash, Social Security, landlords, Eva’s Shelter and many more,” Angeles said. “The Paterson community has truly done its best at working together as a team to allow services to flow as normal. Even though the world is going through this pandemic, we need agencies to keep working together to help our community rise from this situation.”