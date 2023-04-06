Assumption College for Sisters confers awards to honorees, including Bishop Sweeney

Assumption College for Sisters (ACS) in Denville presented the Servant Leadership Award to Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, along with awards for other honorees, at its annual Caring Basket Gala on March 30 at the Hanover Marriott in Whippany.
That night, other honorees were: Andrew and Sole Anselmi (above), who received the Family Life Award, and Peter and Janet Simon (at right), who received the Education Award. Pictured at top is Auxiliary Bishop Elias R. Lorenzo of the Newark Archdiocese congratulating Bishop Sweeney.
Sponsored by the Sisters of Christian Charity, ACS is a Catholic, independent center of higher learning inspired by their foundress, Blessed Pauline von Mallinckrodt. She believed that her sisters should not only be spiritually prepared for their ministries but also educationally and professionally prepared.
ASC was founded to educate Sisters of Christian Charity but, in subsequent years, opened its doors to religious women from neighboring congregations as well as to lay men and women. ASC also now totally sponsors 20 sisters from developing nations each year, providing education, room, board, and a sense of community.
The college depends on the Caring Basket Gala and the generosity of its honorees, sponsors, and those who attend to help provide professional preparation and an academic degree in a religious environment.