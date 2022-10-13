Assumption holds annual Knights of Columbus Mass and Dinner of Appreciation

MORRISTOWN On Oct. 8, The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish held the 7th annual Knights of Columbus Mass and Dinner of Appreciation honoring local healthcare workers for their valiant efforts during the pandemic. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was the main celebrant at the Mass and was joined by Msgr. John E. Hart, the pastor of the parish.
“The evening was a tremendous success,” said Msgr. Hart, adding that the diner was sold out. “So many people wanted to honor our health care workers for their courageous work and all they do for us.” The president of Morristown Medical Center, Trish O’Keefe, Ph.D., RN, was the scheduled guest speaker for the event but could not attend because of her husband’s sudden death. “We were very sorry to hear of her loss,” Msgr. Hart said.
Dr. Stanley B. Fiel, MD, chairman of the Department of Medicine at Morristown Medical Center, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. SK William C. Duggan, Jr., a former Grand Knight of Council 359, was recognized as Knight of the Year. The council runs the fundraiser annually and donates the funds to various charities.