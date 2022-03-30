At annual Acies, Legion of Mary marks 100th anniversary

CLIFTON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presided at the annual Acies of the Legion of Mary March 27 in Sacred Heart Church here. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Legion of Mary.
During the Acies, Bishop Sweeney spoke about his mother, Agnes, who was a member of the Legion of Mary in Ireland and became vice president of her presidium in Whitestone, Queens, when she moved to the United States.
The Legion of Mary is a worldwide organization in which members join in prayer and in apostolic work in union with the Blessed Mother under the guidance of a priest. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament was held at the Acies followed by the recitation of the rosary.